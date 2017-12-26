12 Days of Memories: Holiday Kids, January 2008

Day 3: Kids around the holidays, 2008 (plus some mystery bonuses). Recognize these faces?

As a holiday treat, the Voice is presenting 12 Days of Memories, a look back through the archives of the Voice and Pelham Herald. These photos are from the January 2, 2008 edition of the Voice.

(To view at their maximum size, right-click and choose View Image.)

Maple Crest students donate

Students from Maple Crest Early School presented a cheque for $3,000 to Ann Godfrey the Foundation Manager of the Family and Children’s Services Niagara (FACS). Students were quick to offer their suggestions to Godfrey as to how they felt the money should be put to use. Most students want the money to go towards helping Children get involved in extra-curricular activities, including football and ballet. Students also honoured Mrs. Godfrey with a demonstration of their newly acquired ballroom dancing skills. As a thank-you, Godfrey presented the students with a gift-basket filled with peanut-free snacks and special teas. J.D. Cawood / VOICE Photo

Crossley gets into the spirit of the season

Students at E.L. Crossley spent a day last week packing up food donations for the Pelham Cares Christmas baskets for the School’s annual Christmas Cheer Day. Other activities went on throughout the school. Scott Haines / VOICE Photo

Glynn A. Green Girl’s volleyball

The Glynn A Green Girl’s Volley Ball team won the Region 2 Championship against Pelham Centre. They also finished tied for third at the “A” Division DSBN tournament. Despite having only a “B” division population, the team decided to compete in the “A” tournament where they won their pool but lost in the semi-finals against Prince Phillip School. Photograph: top row (from left to right) Dave Khan (coach), Laura Gemmel, Acacia Ashick, Taylor Zavitz, Sarah Moss, Katie Sawchuk, Emily Durand, Taylor Clark, Claudia Meyer (coach). Bottom row (left to right) Danielle Speck, Allyson Reichelt, Bakht Khan, Kathryn Hrycusko, Brianne Morgan, Emma Rigg, Natasha Love, Kendall Gallagher. Amy Kay / VOICE Photo

Special Sparks donation to Pelham Cares

On Monday December 10, the First North Pelham Sparks unit presented Christmas wreath ornaments to Pelham Cares. The Sparks made the ornaments for the Christmas Hampers that will be distributed to less fortunate families later this week. On Monday December 10, the First North Pelham Sparks unit presented Christmas wreath ornaments to Pelham Cares. The Sparks made the ornaments for the Christmas Hampers that will be distributed to less fortunate families later this week.

Picture (Back row): Amber Penner, Laura Gemmel (Pathfinder Helper); Middle: Kaya Sherry, Laine Royer, Kaitlyn Palmateer, Emma Irwin, Hailey Kleiboer, Madison Cherry, Cassidy Rietveld, Alycia Metzke, Anne Robbins, from Pelham Cares; Front: Tara Metzke. / Special to the Voice

Plus: A few bonus kids!

“Free the Children,” January 2006:

Santa at St. Alexander’s, December 2003:

Scouts, December 2003:

Skating, December 2003:

Team with Silver (and David Letterman?), December 2003: