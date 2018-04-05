2017 Sunshine List released

Ontario’s 2017 Sunshine List, the complete list of all government employees who made $100,000 dollars or more last year, was released in late March. Pelham had 12 employees on the list—up one from last year, with Beautification Manager Kim Holland the newest member at $101,504.

CAO Darren Ottaway was by far the Town’s highest-paid employee in 2017, making a salary of $173,795, down a few thousand from 2016 but still some $30,000 dollars more than earned by Fire Chief Bob Lymburner.

Ottaway was also among the highest-paid CAOs in Niagara, making about $20,000 more than the CAO of Port Colborne, $40,000 more than the Town Manager of Grimsby, $1500 more than the CAO of Welland, and $14,000 more than the CAO of Fort Erie.

Only the CAOs of Lincoln, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls made more than Ottaway in 2017.

After Lymburner, Planning Director Barb Wiens was the third-highest paid Town employee, at $137,256, closely followed by Director of Human Resources Paula Gilbert at $134,675. Gilbert gave her notice of resignation in late March, with her last day at the Town coming this Friday.

Pelham is unusual for a town of its size in that it has a designated human resources director making a six-figure salary. Gilbert recommended salary levels for the Town’s senior staff to Council, which had to decide whether to approve her recommendations.

According to former Councillor Marvin Junkin, Gilbert’s own salary was recommended to Council by Ottaway.

In his report to Council this week, Ottaway writes, “the Senior Management Team will be reviewing the [HR] Director position and making a recommendation to Council regarding its replacement.”

Clerk Nancy Bozzato was the Town’s fifth-highest paid employee, at $128,500, up some $11,000 from 2016.

Former Treasurer Cari Pupo, who was fired last spring, was still paid $118,723 by the Town last year. This sum is believed to include her salary up until her firing, as well as a portion of her severance. Pupo’s salary in 2016 was $143,970.

Current Treasurer Teresa Quinlin began work at the Town midway through the year, and thus does not appear on the list.

Chief Building Office and Drainage Superintendent Mike Zimmer, who in 2016 alleged to police that two residents had assaulted him only to recant these allegations the next day, made $113,470 last year.

These 12 put the Town well above municipalities of comparable size, especially considering that only one of the dozen is involved in fire services. In many municipalities, a large portion of those on the Sunshine List are firefighters. (Pelham has a volunteer fire department.)

Excluding the fire department, Port Colborne—population 18,300—had just four staff on the Sunshine List. Thorold, population 18,800, had only four employees above $100,000, with the fire department excluded. In Welland, half of its 44 list members were firefighters.

Aside from Bozzato’s $11,000 dollar raise, Town salaries stayed relatively stable from 2016, a marked difference from previous years in which several employees received substantial increases.

From 2014 to 2015, Pupo’s salary went up 24 percent from $118,511 to $146,847. From 2013 to 2016, Ottaway’s pay went up 30 percent, from $135,496 to $176,077, including a $23,000 raise in 2015. In 2016, Paula Gilbert’s salary went up 26 percent. From 2013 to 2016, Lymburner’s pay went from $113,805 to $145,407.

The Sunshine List was first released in Ontario in 1996 during Mike Harris’ premiership. The $100,000 dollar number has not changed in the past 22 years, though if the number were to be adjusted for inflation the threshold would be closer to $150,000.

Premier Kathleen Wynne told Global News that the figure would not be changed.

“We think people in the province have a right to know what folks are earning and to the vast majority of people in Ontario $100,000 a year is still a lot of money,” said Wynne. “The threshold is not changing.”

The list is released online in several different formats, including a relatively easy-to-use spreadsheet, but it was also printed symbolically in six, thick, paper volumes.

Province-wide, Ontario Power Generation president Jeffrey Lyash topped the list with a salary of $1.6 million.

The CBC undertook a gender and racial analysis of the top public-sector earners of 2017. Just one woman made it into the top ten, while only three women were in the top 25.

The first visible minority on the list was ranked 33rd. Just under 30 percent of Ontario’s population is comprised of visible minorities.

While Michael Couteau, the Minister for Anti-Racism, said that the government intends to do more to augment diversity on the list, Treasury Board President Eleanor McMahon told the CBC that Queen’s Park power is limited.

“The hiring of people from Ontario’s public sectors is outside our purview and those are, generally speaking, very technical jobs, of which there is a smaller pool of labour,” said McMahon.

McMahon said also the low turnover rate in these highly paid positions means that imminent change is unlikely.

“It’s important to remember again that many of the people that are there now are going to be there for the foreseeable future and we can’t do much about those folks that are there.”