BY VOICE STAFF

Two-term Ward 2 Councillor Gary Accursi has filed nomination papers to run for Pelham mayor in the upcoming municipal election.

Accursi was first elected to council in 2010.

According to a campaign news release, Accursi, a Welland native, has resided in Pelham for 45 years. A retired dentist, he has been active in various civic and charitable organizations, and served on the committee overseeing Pelham’s controversial new community centre project.

The election is October 22.