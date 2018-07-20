Summerfest road closures

BY VOICE STAFF

If you’re not headed to Summerfest this weekend, it’s a good time to stay away from downtown Fonthill.

The street party will see the following road closures:

Pelham Town Square entrance from Pelham Street to 50m east (under the Arches) – closed to all vehicle traffic effective Friday, July 20 at 7:00 am until 12:00 pm Monday, July 23.

Pelham Street from Highway 20 to 1419 Pelham St (between Gelato Village and Volcano’s Pizzeria) – closed to all vehicle traffic effective Friday, July 20 at 7:00 am until 1:00 am Sunday, July 22.

Pelham Street from 1419 Pelham Street (between Gelato Village and Volcano’s Pizzeria) to College Street – closed to all vehicle traffic effective Saturday, July 21 at 7:00 am until 6:00 pm Saturday.

Pelham Town Square from 150m west of Station Street to its termination at the Fonthill Plaza entrance – closed to all vehicle traffic effective Sunday, July 22 at 7:00 am until 5:00 pm Sunday

Thru-traffic will be detoured to Highway 20, Station Street and Port Robinson Road.