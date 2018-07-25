fbpx

Saturday at Summerfest

A young soap bubble gun enthusiast is happily oblivious to the politics going on as the Premier of Ontario visits Summerfest. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

BY VOICE STAFF

Summerfest returned last weekend for another three -and-a-half days of music, food, vendors, and kids’ activities.

An official attendance count wasn’t available at press-time, but journalists present on Saturday afternoon estimated that roughly 1,500 festival-goers milled up and down Pelham Street in downtown Fonthill, spilling onto Pelham Town Square, where tables were set up for beer drinkers to enjoy live music coming from a stage set up adjacent to the former Moku’s Restaurant.

This was Pelham’s 8th annual such event, originally started in 2011 to entice residents back to a downtown shopping district that had been disrupted by a lengthy civic redesign.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was a surprise guest on Saturday afternoon. Read about his visit in this week’s Column Six.

An informal Voice poll of attendees found that a majority, approximately seven in 10, lived outside Pelham, with the award for farthest distance travelled going to a family from Lewiston, NY.

As the festival has grown in duration and size in recent years, so has controversy surrounding its disruption of Pelham Street businesses that the event was originally designed to help.

One merchant, looking out at the passing parade of happy faces, remarked that with the opening of Pelham’s new Meridian Community Centre and public space, he hoped that Summerfest 2019 would take place “just a little ways up the road on 20.”

When his visitor observed that this was unlikely, he replied, “There’s a new council coming. Anything’s possible.”

 

Looking south along Pelham Street, downtown Fonthill. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 

Eight-month-old Chocolate Lab Reece with her family, Chris, Christine, and Charlene Little. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 


Herb Lodde, with the Fenwick Lions,eager to give away a classic ’66 Malibu. The draw happens at this year’s Classic Car Show, Sept. 8, at Centennial Park. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 


Edward Jones financial advisor Nicolle Lalonde, eager to give away a Churchill gift basket. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 


Practitioners of Taoist Tai Chi, from the organization’s Niagara Branch in St. Catharines, demonstrate their moves. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 

Pelham Active Transportation Committee members Brian Baty, Bob Fish, and Bea Clarke. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 


South Niagara Hearing Clinic’s Alaina Hillier and a prospective customer. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 

Festival-goers enjoy refreshments under the arches. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 


Festival staffer Jack keeps an eye, mostly, on the mini-putt action. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 


Mixologists were prepared for anything at the new 1856 Social, located in the former Pub on the Hill space. The restaurant’s official opening is happening in a few weeks’ time. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 


Kenny Fraiser, left, co-owner of the Butcher & Banker Pub, was recruiting staff. The pub is set to open in September in the former Moku’s Hawaiian Restaurant location. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 

This way, that way, take your pick. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

 

