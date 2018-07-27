Caslin, Augustyn in, Goulbourne out

Shock cancellation of Chair race leaves candidates scrambling

BY VOICE STAFF

Early Friday afternoon, Regional Chair Alan Caslin filed papers to run for Niagara Regional Council, representing his home city of St. Catharines. This will be Caslin’s third Regional election after serving one term as a Regional Councillor for St. Catharines and one term as Niagara Regional Chair as chosen by his fellow councillors.

On Friday morning, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that his government would seek to make significant changes in October’s municipal election, including almost halving the number of Toronto city councillors, as well as cancelling races to directly elect regional chairs in Peel, Muskoka, York, and Niagara Regions.

As the incumbent, Caslin had been the odds-on favourite to win the Niagara race. If he is re-elected to council, he could conceivably also be re-elected chair by his fellow councillors, which is how chairs were selected since the Region’s founding.

“My number one priority has always been the people of Niagara, I will continue keeping taxes low and bringing good-paying jobs to Niagara,” says Caslin.

“For the past four years we have pulled in the same direction, for Niagara, and that is what I will continue to do. Our successes in securing daily GO Train service, the 2021 Canada Summer Games, and our unprecedented industrial and commercial growth, shows that Niagara’s future is bright.”

Former Welland mayor Damian Goulbourne, also a candidate for Regional Chair, says it’s that or nothing.

“I am not withdrawing my name for Regional Chair and I will not submit papers today to run as a Regional Councillor for Welland,” says Goulbourne. “I am committed to working together for a Strong Niagara.”

Friday, 2:00 PM was the deadline to file nomination papers for the October Municipal Election, which will see mayors, councillors, Regional Councillors, and school board members elected across the province. Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn, also a candidate for Chair, came in just under the wire, filing to contest Pelham’s single directly elected Regional Councillor’s seat, currently held by Councillor Brian Baty.

Of his decision not to run instead for Regional Council, as Caslin and Augustyn are doing, Goulbourne cited his relationships with the candidates who have already filed.

“Four candidates followed the process properly and put their names forward to become a strong voice for Welland on Regional Council. I will not allow a decision by the Ontario government to undermine Leanne, George, Pat or Paul’s dream to be one of two Regional Councilors for Welland. The are each my friends and I wish them the best as they are outstanding leaders in their own right.”

The fourth candidate in the race, Niagara businessman John Ringo Beam, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UPDATED to reflect Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn’s candidacy for Regional councillor.