VOICE POLL: Scrapping direct election of Niagara Regional Chair

Premier Doug Ford has undertaken to scrap the direct election of four regional chairs in Ontario, including in Niagara. This means that the selection of the Niagara chair will revert to how it has always been done, by peers on council, who themselves have been directly elected by their hometown constituencies. How do you view this change?

I support it. There is no need to directly elect a Regional Chair, since we already elect mayors and Regional councillors to represent our interests.

I oppose it. The move is anti-democratic and encourages cronyism.

I have no strong opinion either way.