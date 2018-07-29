fbpx

VOICE TRACKING POLL: 83 days to Election Day

Posted By: The Voice of Pelham July 29, 2018

Now that the nomination period has closed, the candidate entries are complete. Between now and the election, the Voice will periodically survey your preference for the candidates. If the election were held today, who would you choose for Pelham Mayor?
Who would you choose for Pelham's Niagara Regional Councillor?

