VOICE TRACKING POLL: 83 days to Election Day Posted By: The Voice of Pelham July 29, 2018 Now that the nomination period has closed, the candidate entries are complete. Between now and the election, the Voice will periodically survey your preference for the candidates. If the election were held today, who would you choose for Pelham Mayor? Gary ACCURSI Carla BAXTER Marvin JUNKIN Undecided Who would you choose for Pelham's Niagara Regional Councillor? Dave AUGUSTYN Brian BATY Jim HAGAR Diana HUSON Undecided Cast your vote!