Count ‘em: 28 candidates in Pelham races

Plus seven running for the school board
BY DAVE BURKET
The VOICE
It may not be a new record, but it ties one set 15 years ago.
“The number of candidates we are seeing for the 2018 election are comparable to the 2003 election,” says Pelham Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato, “also showing 28 candidates for Mayor, Regional Council and Ward Councillors.”
Bozzato and her staff had their hands full last Friday as the clock ticked down to the 2 PM deadline for filing nomination papers.
Adding to the drama was Premier Doug Ford’s snap decision, announced that morning, to cancel races for four Regional Chairs, including Niagara’s. Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn consequently withdrew his nomination for that race and instead entered to contest Pelham’s single directly elected Regional Council seat, occupied by longtime incumbent Brian Baty.
In all, there are three candidates for mayor, four for Regional Council, and 21 candidates spread across the town’s three wards. Two councillors are elected per ward—the first and second-highest vote-getters.
The only current Town councillor not running for re-election is Ward 2’s Catherine King. Though she had initially filed to run, King withdrew her name, telling the Voice last week that her decision was made for health reasons.
Ward 2’s other incumbent, Gary Accursi, is running for mayor, meaning that the ward is the only one guaranteed to see two new faces elected to council.
Pelham’s candidate list for the 2018 Municipal Election, to be held October 22:
Mayor
Gary Accursi
Carla Baxter
Marvin Junkin
Regional Councillor
Dave Augustyn
Brian Baty (incumbent)
Jim Hagar
Diana Huson
Ward 1 Councillor
Mark Bay
Sidney Beamer
Mike Ciolfi
James Lane (incumbent by appointment)
Richard Rybiak (incumbent)
Marianne Stewart
Ward 2 Councillor
Wally Braun
Cheryl Crozier
Amber Cutherbertson
Chris Fletcher
Alexandra Forsyth-Sells
Ron Kore
Barbara Ann Rybiak
John Wink
Ward 3 Councillor
Uwe Brand
Vince Della Marca
John Durley (incumbent)
Lisa Haun
Robert Hildebrandt
Peter Papp (incumbent)
Mary Spehar
School Board Trustees
Nancy Beamer
Dale Robinson
Mike Brousseau
Lawrence Alexander
Peter Dief
Leanne Prince
Robert Ruggieri