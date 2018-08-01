Count ‘em: 28 candidates in Pelham races

Plus seven running for the school board



It may not be a new record, but it ties one set 15 years ago.

“The number of candidates we are seeing for the 2018 election are comparable to the 2003 election,” says Pelham Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato, “also showing 28 candidates for Mayor, Regional Council and Ward Councillors.”

Bozzato and her staff had their hands full last Friday as the clock ticked down to the 2 PM deadline for filing nomination papers.

Adding to the drama was Premier Doug Ford’s snap decision, announced that morning, to cancel races for four Regional Chairs, including Niagara’s. Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn consequently withdrew his nomination for that race and instead entered to contest Pelham’s single directly elected Regional Council seat, occupied by longtime incumbent Brian Baty.

In all, there are three candidates for mayor, four for Regional Council, and 21 candidates spread across the town’s three wards. Two councillors are elected per ward—the first and second-highest vote-getters.

The only current Town councillor not running for re-election is Ward 2’s Catherine King. Though she had initially filed to run, King withdrew her name, telling the Voice last week that her decision was made for health reasons.

Ward 2’s other incumbent, Gary Accursi, is running for mayor, meaning that the ward is the only one guaranteed to see two new faces elected to council.

Pelham’s candidate list for the 2018 Municipal Election, to be held October 22:

Mayor

Gary Accursi

Carla Baxter

Marvin Junkin

Regional Councillor

Dave Augustyn

Brian Baty (incumbent)

Jim Hagar

Diana Huson

Ward 1 Councillor

Mark Bay

Sidney Beamer

Mike Ciolfi

James Lane (incumbent by appointment)

Richard Rybiak (incumbent)

Marianne Stewart

Ward 2 Councillor

Wally Braun

Cheryl Crozier

Amber Cutherbertson

Chris Fletcher

Alexandra Forsyth-Sells

Ron Kore

Barbara Ann Rybiak

John Wink

Ward 3 Councillor

Uwe Brand

Vince Della Marca

John Durley (incumbent)

Lisa Haun

Robert Hildebrandt

Peter Papp (incumbent)

Mary Spehar

School Board Trustees

Nancy Beamer

Dale Robinson

Mike Brousseau

Lawrence Alexander

Peter Dief

Leanne Prince

Robert Ruggieri