“Go With The Flow” showcases happiness

Portraying thematic creativity and movement on canvas, “Go With The Flow,” seemed like the perfect name for JustArt&Co.’s first art exhibition and sale together, capturing that monumental “right-brain-left brain” concept.

Marje Dorant, Christina Drummond and Dianne Pals, who make up JustArt&Co., will be displaying their favourite artwork from August 3 to 17 at the Pelham Public Library, Fonthill branch. An opening reception will be held August 3 from 5 to 8 PM, as well as a meet- and -greet with the artists, scheduled for August 8 from 2:30 to 4:30 PM, and from August 13 from 10 AM. to 12 PM, where the painters will be happy to share ideas, answer questions and facilitate sales. Fifteen percent of proceeds will be donated to the library.

The intimate space is a great place for an art exhibition, plus the lighting and location at the Pelham Library offered a perfect opportunity for the trio to showcase their work of abstracts, still life and textures. Drummond notes the three all tend to use acrylic paints, because they are easier to work with and get excellent results, but the trio all have contrasting, and sometimes starkly different styles. Pals tends to paint simple, still life objects and adds textures, which creates a three-dimensional effect. Drummond enjoys bold and vibrant abstracts with a modern flare that sometimes resembles a collage. Softer, muted colors in portraying contemporary realism and landscapes are more often the characteristics used by Dorant. In this exhibition, the catch-all phrase, “There is something for everyone,” describes the showcase best, says Dorant.

As artists, the three acknowledged they are always trying to do something different.

“We always try to help each other with colour, design and composition, which comes naturally,” says Pals.

The three are a tight-knit unit, supportive and caring. Since art can be highly subjective, Dorant says having a person who can “take a step back,” and, “appear objective,” helps them improve their work. The constructive criticism sometimes “endorses,” and confirms what they’ve been thinking or feeling about a piece. Inarguably, they value each other’s opinions, and work better as a team.

“There are no mistakes in art, and that’s what I teach the children, when they get out their erasers,” says Pals. Although, she laughs in admitting there’s not much difference in teaching art to children than adults.

Pals says they will often send each other pictures, suggesting that they create their own version of the sample.

“We encourage each other” says Drummond. Before any paint splashes on the canvas, the trio says they often have a plan.

“I usually start with something and it morphs into something else,” remarks Pals. “I usually start with a photograph, but it never looks like that when I’m finished,” says Durant.

Pictures often indicate a line of movement or some quality that attracts them to spend several weeks working on a project. “Happy accident” is often the term used for experimenting with new skills and techniques that take a positive spin toward success. Besides, photographs, “We take inspiration from what we see around us,” adds Drummond.

In addition to the comments meant to encourage each other, the trio enjoy hearing how their work is received by the public. One of the most frequent questions posed is, “What were you thinking of when you painted this?”

All of their pictures have names or labels that can evoke feelings, or trigger certain thought processes. Dorant says she feels rewarded after people view her work, and just say, “Thank you.”

Drummond’s sentiments about the appreciation of art are encapsulated on her website, “The ultimate goal of art is joy,” a quote by Gotthold E. Lessing. “Joy is what I bring to people through paintings. Joy through the choice of colors, the theme, the life and movement. I bring to the canvas with each stroke of my palette knife. When I complete a painting, my strongest wish is that those who see it will be drawn into it, and want to be part of the happy atmosphere. If people feel good when they look at one of my pieces, if my paintings brighten their day in any way, then my mission as an artist is fulfilled.”

From time to time, there are people who don’t understand art, and won’t buy a certain piece, because it doesn’t match their plaid sofas, but hopefully that improves with education and more exposure to the arts. The trio acknowledges that most people don’t realize how expensive artists’ supplies and materials cost, often because they see low-priced prints and copies, and not originals.

“You never make money for your actual time,” says Drummond, noting that some paintings can take months to do. But overall, comments about their work in past exhibitions have been complimentary, and they are excited about the upcoming showcase. There will be a sign-in guestbook. Brochures will be available on art lessons offered in the fall for those, who decide they would like to tap into their creative spirits and “Go With The Flow.”