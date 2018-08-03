South Fonthill Circle K robbery

At approximately 4:20 AM, the suspect entered the store and approached the lone male clerk while displaying an edged weapon. He was provided with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise before leaving the area on foot. The clerk was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as male, white, 18 – 25 years of age, 5’07” – 5’09” in height, 150 – 170 lbs., clean shaven with a slim build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black running shoes with red soles.

Police are releasing a picture of the suspect’s hooded sweatshirt in hopes of identifying the suspect. There is a distinct logo is on the back and left front chest area of the sweatshirt. Anyone having information regarding the suspect in this matter or the logo on the sweatshirt is asked to please call police at (905) 688-4111, extension 3300.