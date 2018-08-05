VOICE POLL: Home hotels in Pelham Posted By: The Voice of Pelham August 5, 2018 Next Monday, August 13, Pelham Town Council is set to consider Town staff recommendations concerning the regulation of Airbnb-style room rentals in Pelham. Do you favour allowing any property owner, anywhere in town the freedom to rent rooms to transient visitors, or do you favour limiting such rentals to locations already zoned for business and commercial use? Homeowners anywhere in Pelham should be permitted to rent rooms to overnight visitors. Home hotel/Airbnb-style businesses should only be permitted to operate in existing areas zoned for business or commercial use. Some home hotels/Airbnbs are run by commercial enterprises, with the home's owners either numbered companies or otherwise not resident in the house. Should non-owner-occupied dwellings be permitted to operate as Airbnb-style hotels in Pelham? Yes No Cast your vote! If you see a blank page, this means a vote was already recorded from your IP address.