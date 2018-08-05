VOICE POLL: Home hotels in Pelham

Next Monday, August 13, Pelham Town Council is set to consider Town staff recommendations concerning the regulation of Airbnb-style room rentals in Pelham. Do you favour allowing any property owner, anywhere in town the freedom to rent rooms to transient visitors, or do you favour limiting such rentals to locations already zoned for business and commercial use?

Homeowners anywhere in Pelham should be permitted to rent rooms to overnight visitors.

Home hotel/Airbnb-style businesses should only be permitted to operate in existing areas zoned for business or commercial use.