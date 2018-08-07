Pelham mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

​Niagara Region Public Health has received its first report of West Nile Virus (WNV) in mosquitoes in 2018. To date, Niagara has no human cases of WNV.

While the mosquitoes that tested positive were found in Pelham, all Niagara residents should take the necessary precautions to prevent WNV. To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes and potentially exposed to WNV, residents are reminded to:

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when outdoors

When using mosquito repellent, apply a product containing DEET or Icaridin, and carefully read and follow the manufacturer’s directions

Drain any areas of standing or stagnant water on your property on a regular basis, including bird baths, old tires, pails, toys and wheelbarrows

Make sure all windows and doors in your home have screens that are in good condition

Residents with inquiries about WNV can call 905-688-8248, ext. 7590, or 1-888-505-6074. Further information about WNV and updates can be found online at www.niagararegion.ca/health.