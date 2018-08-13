Arrest in Fonthill Circle K robbery

BY VOICE STAFF

Niagara Regional Police have arrested and charged a male in relation to a convenience store robbery that occurred on August 3, in Pelham.

At 4:28 AM, a male entered the Circle K Convenience Store and Gas Station located at 1022 Pelham Street. The lone male clerk was confronted with an edged weapon and the accused was given an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise prior to fleeing the area.

Images of the suspect were released to the media and public asking for assistance in helping to identify the suspect.

On Saturday, August 11, members of the 1 District Detective Office in St. Catharines received information regarding the identity of the accused. Joshua Smith, a 20- year-old St. Catharines resident, was arrested for this robbery. He has been charged with one count of robbery and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The police thanked the media and members of the public for their assistance in the case.