Meet Pluto, tax dodger

Rescue dog incites confrontation at Peace Bridge

Paul and Juliellen Sampara, of Fonthill, understand all too well the expression, “No good deed goes unpunished.”

On the morning of July 28, the couple crossed the border at the Peace Bridge on their way to Buffalo, where they were to pick up a rescue puppy transported from the Texas Chihuahua Rescue. They had no way of knowing that this trip might forever change the way they travel.

Their journey started out well enough.

They were excited to finally meet their new family member, a four-month-old Chihuahua they named Pluto, who would join their previously adopted rescue, Mickey. Yes, they are Disney fans.

Crossing the border into the US at 6:00 AM was easy. They breezed through the NEXUS line and made it to the pick-up site by 6:30. Puppy and paperwork in hand, they started back to Canada, eager to introduce Pluto to his new home.

This is where a series of unfortunate events would occur.

At the NEXUS booth, as they re-entered Canada, there was no officer, only an audio speaker from which an officer’s voice could be heard, asking if the couple had anything to declare. Paul began saying, “No, but—”

He was cut off by the officer, who will be referred to by the pseudonym “Officer Smith,” along with his colleague, “Officer Jones.”

Officer Smith asked what the purpose of the trip was. Paul briefly described the puppy rescue story. The officer asked what Paul and Juliellen had paid for the dog, to which Paul replied, “$100 plus a $500 donation,” which is similar to what most rescue adoption agencies would charge, as there is considerable expense incurred to ensure the dogs meet all health and safety requirements.

“Why didn’t you tell me this when I asked if you had any goods to declare?” asked the disembodied voice of Smith.

The Samparas cross the border often, for a variety of reasons. They say they are honest about what they bring back, always filling out the declaration forms and remaining in good standing with NEXUS.

The forms, however, have no category under which one could declare an animal, so Paul was a little confused. He had instructions from Texas Chihuahua Rescue, but had hoped to speak with someone who could ensure that the couple were following the right procedure.

Juliellen sat in the passenger seat with the puppy on her lap, ready to answer questions and hand over paperwork. The fact that there was no one to actually see them and begin the conversation threw them for a loop. Paul explained as much to Officer Smith., but the couple were still asked to pull into a secondary inspection spot, where a second officer met them, Officer Jones.

Customs officers may not paid to be kind, but to Paul and Juliellen, both officers appeared to be on the side of aggressive.

Officer Jones. told Paul to get out of the car and hand over their NEXUS passes, declaring, “I’ll be revoking these.”

Even though Paul had told the officer about the cost of the dog, the fact that he hadn’t done so immediately made them look suspicious.

“You can explain this to whoever might want to listen to you when you want your NEXUS cards back,” said Officer Jones.

The Samparas say that Jones badgered them, asking them repeatedly what they paid for the dog. The Samparas’ story remained unchanged.

They handed over an envelope containing the paperwork they received from Texas Chihuahua Rescue, including health inspection documents and proof of payment. The Samparas had adopted from the organization before, from within Canada, and knew that they were thorough in their paperwork and procedures, so they hadn’t double-checked the envelope’s contents.

Officer Jones took the evidence to an inspection booth then returned, saying that there was no such proof of payment enclosed. Paul was too intimidated to ask to see the envelope, but when he checked at the end of the incident, there was indeed, among the three pieces of paper, a receipt for the amount declared.

Occasionally, clients of Texas Chihuahua Rescue have reported having difficulties taking their dogs over the border, which prompted the organization to meet with CBSA superintendents on several occasions to make the process easier for these good-hearted Canadians. Paul was instructed by the rescue agency to ask to speak to a border superintendent if there were any question regarding the value of the dog or the GST payment required.

When he made this request, Officer Jones. replied, “This conversation was going to go another way until you asked to speak to a superintendent.”

Jones told the couple to sit on a bench while he proceeded to search the entire vehicle, including a wallet and purse, which he did, hidden from view behind a car door.

Juliellen reported feeling vulnerable, violated, and upset by the invasion of privacy. She was also concerned for Pluto, who was cowering in a blanket, visibly anxious as cars and trucks roared past.

Paul was worried about something even more serious.

“I was honestly concerned that given his increased hostility after I had asked to speak to his superior, that he might plant something incriminating while he was out of our sight,” he said.

Officer Jones seemed to find something of value in the wallet—documents from the previous adoption of the Samparas’ other dog, Mickey, and implied that this wasn’t the first time the Samparas had brought a dog from the USA. Paul explained that this adoption was completed from within Canada, which was documented in the paperwork.

Eventually, a female supervisor arrived and spoke quietly with Officer Jones. She explained to the Samparas that she was aware of the rescue agency’s activity and handed them a copy of “Memorandum D13-11-17–Establishing the Value for Duty of Imported Rescue Animals.”

She told them that they would have to pay duty on the full amount of $600, regardless of how the cost was split up. The money had never been an issue with the adoptive parents; Paul had offered to pay this amount from the start, but it fell on deaf ears.

Officer Jones led Paul to the payment counter and relayed to Officer Smith that the amount declared would be $600. Officer Smith held up the NEXUS cards and said, “I can seize your dog and your NEXUS cards.”

Despite Paul reporting that everything had been straightened out by the superintendent, and despite Officer Jones telling him the amount owing, Officer Smith continued to question the alleged lack of proof, which remained in the envelope.

The difficulties continued through the discussion of US versus Canadian funds, but the GST was finally paid. After the transaction, Officer Smith said, “You know you’re in the system now. You’ll likely get pulled over every time you go over the border now because this was a forced payment of duty and taxes.”

Indeed, added to the rescue organization’s paperwork in the envelope was a Casual Goods Accounting Document stating: “Forced Payment. Duty and taxes collected in lieu of seizure action.”

The Samparas have written a letter to the Canadian Border Services Agency, explaining their situation and asking that the “flag” on their NEXUS cards be removed. They believe their treatment by the

CBSA officers was “unreasonable, harassing, and intimidating.” It appeared to the Samparas as being very “un-Canadian.”

“I think that we just went through the wrong line,” said Juliellen. “Had we had face-to-face contact with someone from the beginning, we would have had the conversation up front. The communication wouldn’t have been broken up. We’re supposed to be trusted travellers—that’s why we used the NEXUS line. I would think twice about ever going through that again.”

(Though they acknowledged receipt of our questions, the CBSA did not respond to Voice request for comment by deadline.)

Maureen Woods is the Canadian Director for Texas Chihuahua Rescue Canada, and a member of the board of directors for Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Inc. She is concerned about the lack of consistency at the border.

“I have polled our adopters several times after they have had their border visit and never got the same story. Some never pay anything at all and are just waved on. Others pay on the $100 value of the dog and others are requested to pay on the whole $600. And while some are treated respectfully, many others have stories of harassment and embarrassment. For a government agency that is supposed to operate with very black and white rules, there are way too many gray areas.”

Juliellen said that they had met another couple at the adoption site, who were also taking their new puppy across the border at the same time.

“They waved at us from their car, having made a clean and easy entry into Canada from the regular customs line, while we sat on our time-out bench,” said Juliellen.

Paul and Juliellen have been advised that their letter will be addressed, but they’re not hopeful that they will receive a pardon from the CBSA. They’re also nervous about their next border crossing, whenever that may be.

The good news is that Paul, Juliellen, Mickey, and Pluto have become a happy family of four. Successfully rescuing and rehabilitating dogs takes a lot of love and patience—that’s the genuine Canadian way.