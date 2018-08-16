Pelham’s Ward 1 race: Mike Ciolfi focuses on rural issues, working cooperatively

BY GLORIA J. KATCH

Special to the VOICE

Proud to be a part of five generations of the Iftody family, owner-operators of Hollo Maple Farms, Mike Ciolfi is aiming for the high ground in seeking a seat on Pelham Town Council in Ward 3.

The Iftodys are Ciolfi’s in-laws, and they are supporting his foray into politics 100 percent.

If elected, Ciolfi hopes to resolve some of the rural issues that exist in Pelham, such as the fixing of Poth Road and the culvert on Sulphur Spring Drive.

“These roads have been closed for a long time now,” he said. He also pointed out that the grass along the ditches on many narrow rural roads often grows to three feet high and need to be better maintained.

“We taxpayers in Fenwick and North Pelham should all get the same services as everyone else, and someone has to be accountable for that,” he said.

Like the beautification projects in the downtown Fonthill core, Ciolfi wants to extend them into Fenwick and North Pelham, so that more festivals and tourist attractions can be held in Centennial Park.

“How else are we going to get tourists here?” he asked.

Furthermore, through additional sports events and festivals, the Town should be able to pay for the new Meridian Community Centre easier. Ciolfi wants to maximize utilization of the Centre and the arena on Haist Street.

Ciolfi has coached many sports teams, including lacrosse and the South Regional Soccer League for many years, which practised and played at Centennial Park in Fenwick. Similarly, he wants to get schools renting the Meridian facilities during the afternoon and off-peak times.

He also believes that a new hotel, such as a Holiday Inn or a Best Western should be built beside the new community centre to assist with accommodating tournaments and other events there. A hotel would also attract the overflow of tourists attending other area events like Canoe Polo, held last weekend, that saw many international teams competing in the Welland Canal. All of the hotels in Welland were at capacity, he said.

For the most part, Ciolfi’s country lifestyle is peachy. He is determined to remain optimistic and run a positive campaign, where he can focus on improving council, local services and activities that will add revenue to the city’s coffers. Ciolfi is acting president and treasurer of Club Castropignano, which does a great deal of fundraising for Shaver Hospital, the Welland County General Hospital and the Knights of Columbus.

He also helped organize Tomatofest, which was a popular event used to raise money for the United Way a few years ago. Ciolfi said a Tomatofest, with all its food and tomato-stomping fun would be a great event in Centennial Park.

When asked if the old Haist Street Arena should be sold off, Ciolfi is in favour of it being developed and used to generate as much revenue, as possible. Since the arena has become a hot-potato issue, he doesn’t think it should be sold until after the election, and then its fate should be decided by the town’s constituents.

After working as a Project Manager and Estimator at Thurston Machines Company in Port Colborne for 30 years, Ciolfi is accustomed to tendering, overseeing budgets, projects and projections. His first task, if elected, is to determine, ”How broke are we?” he said. Reviewing the Town’s financial reports is his first priority, and then he wants to devise a plan to move forward. He believes transparency is paramount. However, audits cost about $35,000 to $40,000 for small businesses, and it could cost as much as $500,000 for the Town to delve back several years, noted Ciolfi. He wants approval by council before obtaining an audit.

In the past, Ciolfi has had to sign non-disclosure agreements to ensure that he doesn’t steal ideas or leak prices or certain details unique to a project. Otherwise, all tenders should be publicly issued with the results disclosed at closing. Price, delivery and quality are the top three concerns in tendering.

“If you hit all three, then you shouldn’t lose the job.” he said.

Transparency ensures fairness as a public body, asserts Ciolfi. With Town employees there are certain issues, such as salary that have to remain private, and the Town would have to seek legal advice regarding releasing any information. This is an issue that should be decided on a “case-by-case basis,” he said.

Not only is Ciolfi pleased about Fonthill’s Summerfest, he would like to see a similar festival in Centennial Park for Fenwick, where more local vendors and businesses could benefit.

“There are a lot of positive things in Pelham. We have the best wineries, best vegetable and fruit farms in Ontario, and great golf courses,” he remarked.

If elected, Ciolfi said with his fundraising abilities, he would make a successful addition to the Summerfest committee. A coach at heart, Ciolfi is always looking for opportunities to excel.

“I’m a go-getter.’

The recent controversy over home-hotels and Airbnbs hasn’t come to Ciolfi’s attention. He hasn’t heard of any complaints regarding bed and breakfast operations.

“It’s the first I’m hearing of that. I would have to review the information,” he said.

He said that the Town has to consider where the B&Bs are located, and whether the turnover of people and transients in these homes is causing property values to fall.

He said Niagara Falls only allows B&Bs in the entertainment and business districts in the city. A part of a councillor’s job is researching information and looking at all sides of the issue before deciding, he said.

While Ciolfi has several concerns about the Town, he believes attracting businesses and developing non-profit services will make Pelham a better place to live. He would like to attract more doctors and have better transportation for seniors.

“It’s important that we get the care that they need,” he said.

If Regional transportation services could be utilized for some areas, the Town could save more money. If elected, Ciolfi wants to be a member of the Senior Advisory Committee.

He has never consulted with or complained to the Town about any issue close to home, and added even if he had, he wouldn’t be “bad-mouthing anyone.” Any infighting is counter-productive, and not his style.

“I’m not combative,” he said.

Currently, a member of the Pelham Slo-Pitch League and as a former coach, Ciolfi said, “I’ve learned to work with people’s strengths, not their weaknesses.”

The father of two girls attending Brock University, Ciolfi is running on his leadership, and sportsman-like ability to score business-generating goals.