Pelham’s Ward 3 race: Mary Spehar challenges residents to take a stance

BY GLORIA J. KATCH

Special to the VOICE

Voter apathy, particularly among college students has led Mary Spehar to issue a “One Hundred New Voters Challenge,” which she hopes will encourage people to log onto her website by Labour Day, and take a stance on an issue that is important to them.

Spehar says she’s doing this for two reasons: one, to learn more about the concerns of the public; and two, to promote engagement in municipal politics. She is hoping voter turnout this October will be higher than in the previous municipal election, but is somewhat doubtful because, “There is a real lack of trust in politics and that needs to be addressed.”

This lack of trust and confidence in Pelham Town Council has resulted in a large selection of candidates from different fields to run for the upcoming election, including Spehar, a retired Professor of Pharmacology Studies at Niagara College.

As a professor who spearheaded a bridging program for pharmacy technicians to become accredited, Spehar is proud of this accomplishment and notes this is an example of what she can do if elected to council.

In the last few years, more responsibility has been placed on pharmacy technicians, and so the Ontario College of Pharmacists has raised the bar on technician standards. There has also been a push in recent years toward automation to help eliminate human error on dispensing vast quantities of prescription medications. Spehar said the automation in the pharmaceutical industry is needed, and gives technicians an opportunity to learn “higher skilled” jobs. She wrote the curriculum and helped pioneer the new accredited program, which has been adopted by other colleges across the country.

Recently retired, Spehar wants to become active in her community in an area that will “make a difference.” Currently, there is only one woman, Councillor Catherine King, on council. Spehar feels that after being in the health care industry she is “very approachable,” which is necessary for people to want to relay their concerns. At times, “men tend to be too rigid,” she said. The lack of communication from the Town of Pelham needs to be addressed.

“It is so important to be able to speak to the media and the Voice. The media is our main channel of disseminating information.”

Due to a communication breakdown, there is a “real serious divide in what people believe to be what’s right and what’s wrong,” noted Spehar,

The amount of red tape that is involved in bureaucracy results in a lot of information being kept private that should’ve been public, she said. If there is a way to rescind non-disclosure agreements, she said she would support it. She believes this would improve the lack of trust in local politics, which is a perception held by many Pelham residents.

After talking to her neighbours along Bigelow Crescent in Ward 3, Spehar said the lack of sidewalks on Pelham Street from Pancake Lane to Quaker Road was a safety concern, given the number of children that bicycle and walk it. The Pelham Arena on Haist Street, she believes, should be saved for parkland and related activities, but stated there needs to be more consultation surrounding its sale and usage. She favours having this idea placed on a referendum, which may also encourage more people to vote.

While Spehar admits she hasn’t visited the new Meridian Community Centre, she said the number of parking spaces there may not prove to be sufficient as hockey and other big attractions ramp up. Once the seniors retirement home and other buildings occupy that area, she could see parking becoming an issue in that location. The overflow into the Food Basics lot may not be well received during peak shopping periods. Otherwise, she hopes the new seniors facility will help meet the growing needs of the elderly.

When asked about the recently raised concerns about bed and breakfast operations in Pelham, Spehar said she hasn’t heard of anyone expressing discontent.

She has recently connected with a few people who run bed and breakfasts, and said they are enjoying the experience of hosting people from different areas. Similarly, she has used bed and breakfasts when travelling through Europe and believes they are a wonderful way to meet a lot of local residents.

“It’s a great way to promote festivals and wineries and extend our hospitality.”

She suggests more education is needed surrounding the implementation of bed and breakfasts and for people to be accepting of this culture, adding, “this is the new way of the future. As long as they’re not breaking the law. It’s a great way for people in Pelham with these large homes to make a few extra bucks.”

Moreover, Spehar remarked that Pelham is in a “transitional phase,” and even though seniors comprise about 25% of our population, she believes more young families are moving into Pelham. With that in mind, she suggested there should be more daycare spaces available. She expressed interest in the town’s growth over the last few years, and said people have to “open their minds” in acceptance of future changes.

Spehar prides herself in being a leader, logical and methodical about planning and executing plans. With an Economics degree from McMaster University, she says she is familiar with budgets and managing projects. She said being a good listener is key to the planning process. “Listening is the best advice I’ve heard. People come up with strategies and you have to ensure that everyone is on the same page.”

And Spehar knows something about pages. She develops websites, particularly in WordPress, and teaches small business owners about “on-line creatives” and how to make the most from their on-line initiatives.

Similar to on-line creatives, Spehar believes the town needs more “aesthetics,” and she said she would love to sit on the Community Beautification Committee.

She admits the town would be greatly improved if traffic was alleviated. She sees a problem with the Town’s traffic lights along Highway 20, and said they should be synchronized during rush hour to move the congestion and backlog quicker through town. After spending so much time in Hamilton, she said she has noticed the lights on most streets allow people to travel from one end of town to the other in about 20 minutes.

As far as the upcoming election is concerned, Spehar hopes “not even one bad apple is elected in council to spoil it for the others,” and said she wants to see “fresh, new faces.” She is calling for “trust and honesty” on council, and for the Town, as a whole, to move forward.

The voter challenge is on, and Spehar wants to hear about voters’ positions, ideals, and concerns. Her website: MaryForPelham.com will be up and running next week, and she hopes residents will visit for an opportunity to make a positive connection.