Pelham’s Ward 3 race: Fixing Town finances using a disaster plan

Lisa Haun draws on her experience in emergency management

BY GLORIA J. KATCH

Special to the VOICE

As an Emergency Management and Preparedness Advisor with the Ministry of Transportation, Lisa Haun, 42, views the Town of Pelham’s financial situation much like a disaster—bleak, shrouded in uncertainty—which she said won’t be properly addressed until October’s municipal election.

Haun, like many other candidates, believes the first order of business for new councillors will be to organize a financial audit to determine the Town’s debt and net worth.

Having worked in both public and private businesses, Haun has dealt with marketing, budgets and quality control.

“We need strong leadership, effective communication and business skills,” she said.

She believes the town’s debt-ridden situation is mostly due to the lack of “willingness to listen to the people,” and “a disrespect for taxpayers and citizens.”

Haun described the new $36 million dollar Meridian Community Center as a “beautiful centre,” but said when the Town did not receive support for the second ice pad in the arena, there should have been more forethought given as to whether it should have been included. Haun believes the Town should have relied more on public input and consultation.

Furthermore, she finds it “very disconcerting” that the Town doesn’t have a clear vision of planning over the Pelham Arena, on Haist Street.

She recalled when the arena was built, and said there were many community groups involved in fundraising, and those stakeholders, as well as other community members, deserve to have input as to the arena’s future. “It seems to be a mystery as to what the arena’s fate is.” Haun said that it should remain a part of the community.

“Why is council in such a rush to sell it? Why not defer it until after the election?” she asked.

As far as the debate over whether Summerfest should be moved from the dowtown core, Haun said perhaps the new Meridian Centre could be used for some aspect of Summerfest.

“Now that we built it, we might as well use it,” she remarked.

As an Emergency Planner, Haun has to consider the “before, during and after,” of an event or disaster. Since natural disasters or emergency situations can happen with little notice, everyone has to be prepared. Good communications skills and dealing with many stakeholders is a part of the process before plans can be implemented. It requires a solid vision in working in partnerships with municipalities and provinces, she noted.

“Disasters and events don’t resolve themselves.”

While Canada doesn’t have an independent agency counterpart to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the U.S., she said each municipality has a “legal responsibility” to ensure accessibility to roads if something should occur.

Haun plans to adopt her planning abilities, and “all phases of emergency management,” to assist her if elected to council.

Haun lived in British Columbia for about seven years and was privy to the information surrounding the planning of the Blue Bridge in Victoria harbour. Due to the lack of consultation and input from the public into the design, the project suffered from wasted time and money, she said.

The ultimate goal is to build a “resilient community,” which will have to involve establishing trust through transparency and good leaderships skills.

As far as non-disclosure agreements are concerned, she asked, “Why do we have non-disclosure agreements in the first place?”

She alludes to the policy as being antithetical to the idea of transparency.

“What is happening that staff is leaving?”

It’s a question that Haun feels needs to be answered in order to get to the root of the problem. She believes the public is hearing too much about decisions and issues in Town Hall “after the fact,” and through letters to the editor, which indicates a lack of communication with the public.

Haun was born and raised in Fonthill. After returning from B.C., she was surprised at the cost of seniors’ housing, and said more has to be done to improve the affordability of assisted living. After living in Pelham all of their lives, a senior shouldn’t have to leave this area later due to a lack of affordable housing.

Working for the Ministry of Transportation definitely has Haun noticing and evaluating the traffic situation in Pelham.

“It shouldn’t take 20 minutes to get from one end of town to the other at rush hour,” she said.

She is also concerned about the road closings and problems on Poth Street and Sulphur Spring Drive, not to mention the potholes and condition of Welland Road. Looking at infrastructure and being able to manage growth effectively is necessary in order to create a sustainable future, pointed out Haun. If elected, she would become a member of the transportation committee, which would be a “natural” progression for her.

When asked if the Town should support cultural projects, she said before getting involved in anything new, council needs to consider the debt the Town already has.

“I think this is what the public is most concerned about, at this point in time.”

Haun has already signed a petition in support of Lookout Street residents’ concerns over Airbnbs, and was a part of the delegation attending last week’s Pelham Town Council meeting.

She said there are a lot of people concerned about having “transient folk” in our town, which is not what this community wants. The Town should take its time in making a decision, and the Lookout Point petition requested the Town defer any decision until after the election.

Haun insists the Town should really consider the “fabric” of the community and the uniqueness of Pelham as a part of protecting its culture when considering future plans.

“The Town has to work for all of the people, not just some of them,” she said.

When asked what made her the best candidate for the position, she said it was her critical thinking skills. Emergency planning requires dealing with “lots of moving parts and you’re re-adapting as you go along. You have to be willing to listen to what the problem is and what people’s concerns are.”

UPDATED: Corrected to reflect that Ms. Haun is an Emergency Management and Preparedness Advisor with the Ministry of Transportation, not a Manager of Emergency Services.