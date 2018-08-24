Wainfleet Heritage Village fire

BY VOICE STAFF

At approximately 11 PM last night, Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services (WFES) was called to a report of a structure fire with heavy smoke in the area of Side Road 20 and Park Street in Wainfleet.

Upon arrival, Engine 2 was faced with what Fire Chief Morgan Alcock described as “heavy fire conditions in a large, two-story, wood frame structure.”

The building is one of the large homes on the Marshville Heritage site which adjoins the Wainfleet municipal complex.

According to a Wainfleet news release, 24 firefighters from the Wainfleet Volunteer Fire Department and all of WFES apparatus were on scene. A reserve tanker from Haldimand County was called but not required, as an ample water supply was established at the dry-hydrant near the Wainfleet arena and a relay pumping operation was put into place to supply fire crews.

“The height of the fire, the nature of the materials that were burning, and the presence of multiple surrounding structures made this a challenging fire to fight,” said Alcock. “Our firefighters did an outstanding job on containing, controlling and suppressing the fire on scene.”

Other emergency services were also called to secure the scene of the blaze including the Niagara Regional Police Service, Niagara Regional EMS, and Hydro One. Due to the high potential for large financial loss and public interest, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management (OFMEM) was notified for further investigation.

Alcock said that no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.