Fenwick weapons call results in multiple charges

BY VOICE STAFF
On Tuesday, August 28, police responded to a weapons call in Fenwick.
Police say that the initial information received was that a real estate agent had arrived at a house to show it to a client, and was confronted by a neighbour who came out of his house with a large gun. The real estate agent immediately left the area and notified police.
Members from the 3 District Uniform Branch responded and contained the suspect’s residence, located in the area of Highway 20 and Centre Street.
Shortly later, the suspect left in a vehicle and was arrested without incident.
A search warrant was executed on the residence later that night and police seized two airsoft guns. Airsoft guns are toy weapons that typically fire “bbs” or pellets, and are typically made of plastic or biodegradable materials. As toy weapons, airsoft guns can be designed to realistically resemble genuine firearms in appearance, and it can be difficult to distinguish the difference.
In addition to the weapons that were seized, police also seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and a large quantity of counterfeit Canadian and American currency.
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine (2 Counts)
- Possession of Counterfeit Money
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.