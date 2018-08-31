Beware of falling trees

One trail entrance is closed, but concerns remain

In the next storm you may want to avoid going near the Nemy Trail. Last week a section of the trail was off limits at Marlene Stewart Streit Park in Fonthill. In a Town news release, residents were advised that the trail entrance was closed due to a fallen tree until further notice.

Rewind to June 26 when a local resident who does not wish to be named, complained to the Town about trees hanging on other trees and branches over the trail. She said there was danger of falling trees across the trail, and tripping hazards. On June 26, the resident filed a report with Town staff. Three days later the request was closed with no apparent action being taken, apart from note being made of the resident’s concern.

Although the Town has an arborist on staff, they also contract out for larger jobs, and there is a budget for tree maintenance, according to Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato, speaking on behalf of Town Public Relations and Communications Specialist Marc MacDonald, who was away.

Andrea Clemencio, former town Public Works Director, emailed the resident following her complaint.

“Thank you for your photos and feedback,” wrote Clemencio.

“Unfortunately, we have very little resources for trail maintenance, as Council is aware. We perform trail inspections and respond as we can to high risk issues, but are not able to do routine trail maintenance as we would like. High risk areas would include such items as overhanging dead branches and sinkholes, but trip hazards and mapping, especially on a nature trail, are not issues we have resources to respond to at this time. Our arborist takes his work very seriously, responding to tree challenges regularly, and managing a contractor to perform some of the work involving equipment or people that we don’t have here. I hope that this can change in the future, and please know staff are very aware of the trail challenges. Your concerns have been forwarded accordingly.”

Clemencio could not be reached for comment as she no longer works for the Town.

Another Fonthill resident, Krista Peterson, wrote a letter to the Voice last week [In Pelham, ounce of prevention apparently too costly, Aug. 22, p.5] expressing her concern about the tree situation. Her home is on Elm Street and the property backs onto Marlene Stewart Streit Park and the Lathrop Nature Preserve. Peterson had an arborist come in to take a look at the trees and he recommended that she contact the Town immediately. She did so, and, according to Peterson, the worker who was sent commented, “What are the odds a person would be walking the path when the tree fell down?”

Peterson is troubled with how the Town responded to her call given that there is a public pool and skate park for kids nearby.

“It leaves a poor taste in my mouth,” she said. “It’s a family oriented area. I don’t think anything’s going to happen.”

The park has a large number of dying ash trees, and neighbours are growing more concerned after a tree fell in the park last week. In Peterson’s view, the Town is being more reactionary than proactive.

“We’re doing our due diligence to take care of our property as homeowners,” she said. “I don’t understand why the Town of Pelham can’t do the same for their community. It’s irritating to me that they don’t want to deal with it.”

Regarding the tree that fell last week, Nancy Bozzato says that Town staff met with a contractor last Thursday to a develop a plan for its removal.

“This removal, being in an area not accessible by vehicles, requires specialized equipment and manpower. The earliest the cleanup for this issue is the week of September 10. The tree is about 80’ tall, 40” diameter, and broke off 15’ from the ground, and will require piece-by-piece removal.”

The trail entrance was closed and taped off. Other portions of the trail, including the entrance from Elm Avenue, remained open.

“The Town routinely inspects trees that are dead and pose risks, planning and prioritizing removals based on degree of hazard,” said Bozzato.

“When complaints regarding trees come to the Town, staff will address the concern through site visits and consultations. An action plan is determined based on the expertise and assessment of Town staff.”