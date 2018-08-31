Marshville Heritage Festival celebrates 30 years

But fire destroys landmark home on eve of opening

BY REBECCA LOTT

Special to the VOICE

Wainfleet Township is rich in history and tradition. Founded in 1988, the Marshville Heritage Festival runs every year on Labour Day weekend. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the annual event.

The Festival celebrates a bygone era amidst a group of 15 restored buildings, some moved and reassembled board-by-board. It is a town recreated, depicting the town of Marshville as it was during the 1800s. In its inception, the festival had two buildings—the Morgan-Neff log cabin, and the Dean Sawmill that also housed the Palsco Blacksmith shop.

This year was to mark the opening of the Minor House, moved to the site 14 years ago, but last Thursday a fire destroyed the building just one week before the festival was to open. The hourse had just been wallpapered to reflect the era, and new hardwood floors were installed. The Minor House was built in 1844 and was once situated behind the Minor Brothers’ feed mill. Carpenter Bob Shoalts, along with many other dedicated volunteers, had put countless hours into the restoration.

The Marshville heritage village now features homes, a school, a steam saw mill, a blacksmith shop, log cabin, church and many other buildings. It offers a glimpse into the past and an opportunity for people to see what life was like in Wainfleet along the Feeder Canal during the 19th century. It attracts some 5000 people each year.

Former teacher and past festival Chair Margaret Robertson has been involved with the Festival for all of its 30 years. She is part of a committee of 14 who meet monthly year-round to plan the event. Robertson has worked at it every summer and as a teacher never had a summer off.

“I believe in it,” Robertson said.

“It gets in your blood. People need to know their heritage and their roots. They don’t realize there was a time with no TV and internet. There was hard work and family, and that’s what you had.”

Marshville was constructed when William Hamilton Merritt came up with the idea to build a waterway that would allow shipping to go between Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. The feeder canal was dug between the Welland Canal and Dunnville in 1829, according to the Chronicles of Wainfleet Township by the Wainfleet Historical Society. Many of the workers had come from Ireland and started to settle in hamlets. Merritt is said to have established his engineering office for the digging of the canal in Marshville.

The festival and restoration runs by festival revenue and 400 volunteers bring it all together. Robertson says the committee is grateful to many individuals and businesses for their support.

“We think of those individuals who were faithful volunteers and have now passed away,” she said, adding that more volunteers are welcome. “Their spirit of community will always be remembered.”

This year’s festival runs September 1, 2 and 3 from 10 AM-5 PM. General admission is $6. Children under 10 are free and Saturday is Seniors’ Day for $5. Parking is free and handicap parking is available in the Wainfleet arena parking lot. Pets are not allowed on the premises.

“It certainly puts Wainfleet on the map,” said Robertson. “I think it’s nice to have this bit of treasure. It’s just different than anywhere.”