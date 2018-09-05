Pelham Arena put up for sale

BY VOICE STAFF

After a July attempt to dispose of its Haist Street arena by bid fizzled, the Town of Pelham has listed the property for sale through a commercial real estate brokerage.

Asking price: $2,999,000

Rather than use a local firm, the Town has again chosen Colliers International, located in St. Catharines, to market the property. Colliers has previously obtained listings for Town parcels in East Fonthill.

In early July, the Town put out a request for bids on the site. By the July 25 closing deadline, only a single bid was received. It was not accepted.



The current listing describes the arena as “a great infill site located in the Town of Pelham” at just under 4.5 acres. The buyer is to “propose either Plan of Subdivision or a Condominium Plan,” and will be responsible for demolition costs.

The listing also cites the existence of a “preferred development plan that was a result of extensive community involvement.” However, neighbourhood objections to the development have been ongoing, and some candidates running for Town Council in the coming municipal election have called on the Town to postpone selling the property until a new council is elected in October.

“You can see all around you that we’re just becoming one big development,” said mayoral candidate Carla Baxter in a recent interview. “So I’m definitely in favor of postponing it and getting a better idea of what the residents want.”

Residents weighed in on their desires in a series of “consultations” with planners, including at this meeting held last autumn.

The Colliers listing.