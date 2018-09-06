CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD: Looking for longevity

It seems to Peter Dief, through conversations with friends and family, including many teachers, that what has been happening in education over the past few years is putting the Catholic education system in jeopardy. That concern, as well as the belief that he has the skill set required to resolve the issues facing the Niagara Catholic District School Board, spurred the Fonthill resident to run for the position of Catholic School Board Trustee in the upcoming municipal election.

“I do believe in the significance and distinctiveness of Catholic education,” said Dief.

“With the current climate we’re in, I’m concerned where it is going.” A “product” of the Catholic school system in Niagara and a CPA, Dief says he is in a position to bring a lot of positive change to Catholic education in Niagara.

Currently Senior Financial and Decisions Support Consultant for the Niagara Health System, Dief says he has more than a decade of experience in fiscal accountability, data analytics, budget development, and project management and implementation. It’s that experience he wants to bring to the school board, explaining that the Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB), because of slowed enrollment and therefore limited funding increases, is facing financial constraints.

Working for the health system, Dief says he understands how to optimize a finite amount of funding to provide top-level services, and he plans to take the same approach to Catholic education, finding ways to provide the best possible education to all students.

“I don’t take anything at face value,” says Dief.

“I like to ask questions and probe what else can be done,” going on to say he would play devil’s advocate and ensure that every perspective and all sides of a proposed argument are studied before any decisions are made.

Accountability from a financial perspective, transparency and collaboration are all things Dief says he brings to the role of school board trustee, adding he would like to see more collaboration between teachers and administration as major decisions are made that affect classrooms and students and to see the board work corroboratively toward strategic plans and capital budgets.

While Dief is focused on the longevity and sustainability of the NCDSB and Catholic education in Ontario, he is not blind to issues other than financial constraints in education.

Speaking to recent changes to sex education curriculum in the province, Dief says he doesn’t believe curriculum from the 1990s is the best way to teach our children, adding the curriculum needs to be updated and while still abiding by the core ministry and values of the Catholic faith.

“I believe the old policy, which was last updated in 1998, and the revised policy need to be revised and updated through consultation with parents, educators and other appropriate parties to ensure we develop a curriculum that is both acceptable and necessary for our students’ well being.”

A graduate of Western University’s School of Business, Dief talks at great length about performance metrics, measurable objectives and financial goals but his passion for the school board trustee position goes well beyond his financial background and head for numbers. “I’m a loving husband and dedicated father,” says Dief, who has three sons aged 4, 2 and a newborn. His oldest will be heading to kindergarten at St. Alexander in Fonthill this September and the other two will be starting school before he knows it, so Dief is invested in the success of Catholic education in Niagara.

“I want to make sure it’s around.”

Dief says his goal, ultimately, is to ensure prosperity for all students in the Catholic board: in academics, in the workplace, in faith and in community involvement, noting he will always put students first. Pointing to the most recent NCDSB budget approved by the board that Dief says includes increases for senior administration and cuts to teachers and other resources, Dief notes those types of cuts affect important school resources including English as a second language teachers, library tech supports, speech pathologists and all of the classroom resources vital to giving every student a great education. “Those are the things I’m going to fight for, and ensuring teachers are supported,” he says.

Dief says he has been keeping up to date with what’s happening at the NCDSB since he decided to run for the position of trustee, and has already spoken to many of the stakeholders involved, including John Crocco, Director of Education for the board, members of the bargaining units who deal with the board, parents and teachers.

“I have the qualifications that are needed, at this time, for this job.”

Dief is one of four candidates running for the trustee position for the Catholic school Board, including Lawrence Alexander of Grimsby, Leanne Prince of Grimsby, and Robert Ruggieri of Beamsville. The incumbent is not running in the 2018 election.