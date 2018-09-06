PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: Three times lucky?

With eight years as school board trustee for the District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) and a 36-year career in education, Dale Ann Robinson would like to continue working to support students and is seeking reelection in October.

Looking back to 2010 when she was first elected as board trustee, Robinson says it was suggested by a colleague that she look at running for the trustee position when she retired, so, after thinking about it, she decided that the position would be a good use of what she learned as a teacher and principal in the public education system.

“I have the knowledge and experience to ask good questions and put forth good ideas,” she says, going on to note that when parents call with concerns or questions about board policy and procedures or even classroom issues, she has the ability to respond to those questions.

As a self-described “kid-person,” Robinson adds she has always worked to ensure that students have the best education, resources and opportunities, and that all board resources are used efficiently.

As the trustee for the past eight years, many of them as chair or vice-chair of the board, Robinson says the DSBN has managed resources well, has outstanding facilities that are in great shape, and supports teaching and support staff.

“I’m proud to say at this point in time there are no big issues,” facing the board, says Robinson, adding that school closures and enrollment are a constant concern.

Declining enrollment across the board has been a big issue that the board has handled well, says Robinson, noting they have done a good job consolidating schools and bringing school communities together.

Those decisions to close schools are difficult, she says, but adds that if you consider the financial impact of operating a school that is not at capacity and the increased resources and opportunities for students that can be provided by bigger schools with more staff, these decisions do make sense.

The other big issue facing school boards across the province is the change in sex-ed curriculum recently made by the provincial government, repealing curriculum written in 2015 and reinstating curriculum created in 1998.

Robinson explains the DSBN has stated it will teach the curriculum it has been instructed to teach, because of the potential ramifications to teachers who don’t comply with the province, adding the board has to follow Ministry of Education instructions.

“This is not the sword to die on,” she says, noting personally she feels much of what is taught in the sex-ed curriculum comes from the family already and that teachers will not refuse to answer their students’ questions if they fall outside of the textbook lessons.

Locally, the big issue on voters’ minds is Wellington Heights Public School and how the new name for the former E.W. Farr Memorial School was selected.

Robinson, the chair of the board when the renaming took place, says she would support a process for looking at the name again that would follow board policies and reflect the desires of the entire community.

“My goal is to always work with the community I represent and have my action reflect what the community wants,” says the long-time Thorold resident, adding she “honestly felt” a name change was the wish of the majority of the community and the information she was receiving at the time was that it was a very small number of community members opposed to the name change.

“Nothing is forever,” she says. “Who knows what will happen in the future.”

Given the outcome of the election and the possibility for a new board, there may be a willingness to revisit the issue, she says, although nothing is on the agenda at this point in time.

“I work hard, I care about kids,” she says. “I’m proud of the work the board has accomplished over the past eight years.”

The trustee position is “important work” she says and she hopes those elected in October are people who really care about the job, realize it is about the students having every opportunity to succeed, and understand it is a significant amount of work.

Robinson is seeking election for her third term as public school board trustee in the upcoming October 22 election. Mike Brousseau of Thorold and Nancy Beamer of Pelham are looking to unseat her.