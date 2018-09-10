Bill 5 struck down, but Regional Chair race still off

BY VOICE STAFF

A Superior Court justice has struck down the Ford government’s Bill 5, which would have reduced the size of Toronto City Council from 47 to 25 wards.

The bill also cancelled Regional Chair races in York, Peel, Muskoka, and Niagara Regions. In his decision, Justice Edward Belobaba states that his ruling pertains only to Toronto.

“I make no ruling in relation to the provisions in Bill 5 that change the selection process for the regional chairs in York, Peel, Niagara and Muskoka from election to appointment,” the decision reads. “A more complete legal and evidentiary basis would be needed before this court could comfortably consider a challenge to the provisions in Bill 5 that deal with the appointment of the four regional chairs.”

The Province is likely to appeal today’s ruling. On social media, Premier Ford announced he’ll make a statement at 12 noon.