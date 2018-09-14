Successful second annual Lions Classic Car Show

Increased attendance, ticket sales, all-around support

The “Fabulous” Fenwick Lions Club’s 2nd annual Classic Car Show was an all-around roaring success.

Andrew Dobminey, Chair of the 2nd Annual Classic Car Show Committee, said there was an increased number of car show participants, Car Raffle Sales and overall general attendance.

“We are very pleased with the growth of the event and the outpouring of community support we received,” said Dobminey.

Scott Kernicky, Chair of the 2nd Annual Classic Car Raffle, said that 12,000 tickets were printed. He credited the increased raffle ticket sales to the club’s online advertising and marketing initiatives.

Lions Club President Ken Suthons extended great appreciation to the numerous sponsors and members of the community who supported the event.

“It was a great day and well-received. Overall we are couldn’t be more pleased with how the event turned out,” he said.

“We are here to serve and that’s what our organization does,” Suthon said. “We have a great group of volunteers. They took the time to drive to various places such as Hamilton, Port Dover, Niagara-on-the-Lake and other car shows to sell tickets.”

Dobminey said this year’s achievement was also due to “capitalizing on last year’s success.”

Dobminey extended a thank-you also to committee members Ryan Van Lochem, Melvin Jackson, Doug Kernicky, and Dave Arbour for their efforts in organizing the event.

Attendees of all ages were entertained. This year’s event contained live music, beer gardens, an inflatables activity pad, various craft vendors, expanded food vendors, face painting and glitter tattoos, a 50/50 draw, and of course the club’s “famous” fish fry.

Fenwick resident Charlene Garrard was blown away as she was the lucky recipient of a $920 50/50 pot. “I’m going to faint,” she said as she received her winnings from Dobminey.

The raffle ticket sales for a 1966 Chevelle Malibu reached $83,000, an increase from last year’s $70,000. Raffle proceeds will go toward the purchase of the club’s 21st Dog Guide from the Lions Foundation of Canada, and to community causes.

Committee member Steve Schilstra said that the club as supported this program for the past 16 years. Some years, due to successful fundraising initiatives, the club has been able to purchase two dogs.

Schilstra said this makes the Fenwick Lions Club one of the highest contributors to the Dog Guide program, especially in the A-2 District.

Dog Guides play a crucial role in the lives of individuals with disabilities. Lions Foundation of Canada’s mission is to assist Canadians with a medical or physical disability by providing them Dog Guides at no cost.

This year’s Car Raffle Winner was Bob Urbanoski, of Woodstock. Pelham mayoral candidate Marvin Junkin pulled the lucky ticket. The draw was also live on social media. Past President Bert Marissen did the emceeing for the draws.

Dobminey attempted to contact Urbanoski, however, he was unavailable, so Dobmoney left him a voicemail with the good news.

Dobminey explained that the Fenwick Lions established the idea for the Car Show in 2017 due to and increased need in the community for care relating to vision impairment.

As vision care on the local and international levels is one of the Lions International supporting causes, the Fenwick Lions also contribute regularly to the Niagara Health System’s ophthalmology program through the OneFoundation.

The Club is already gearing up with ideas about how to enhance next year’s event.

Dobminey said he would like to see some food trucks to expand the food services. Schilstra said that adding more vendors and making the event more family-oriented would be the focus.

The cool weather and overcast skies didn’t ward off the 2,500 car enthusiasts and 328 Car Show participants. Participants in the car show increased from last year’s number of 250.

Kirby and Carol Oglesby, of Caledonia, praised the Lions for an event well done and the town’s atmosphere in general.

“We had a lot of fun,” Kirby said. “The people in Fenwick are super-friendly along with the spectators. We are very happy we came, as this was a last minute decision for us after speaking to other participants the night before a cruise night event in Welland.”

The couple was even more elated when their 1940 Studebaker coupe won for Best Exotic Car.

“We were having fun even before won,” Carol said. “It was a good day. We met great people and the win was a bonus.”

Oglesby got his coupe four years ago.

“I always wanted a coupe and the fact it was a Studebaker was a bonus for me.”

Club president Suthons said he was “really happy” about the day’s event and that the club is already looking for next year’s vehicle to raffle off.

The club has 54 members and is looking for more.