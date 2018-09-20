Hello, friend—Lane again on ballot

Record-setting unelected incumbent prefers his own mandate this time around

BY JOHN SWART

VOICE Correspondent

“It’s a record in itself,” jokes James Lane, Ward 1 candidate, of the three times he has stepped in to fill a vacant seat on Pelham council. He then adds, in a serious tone, “It says that previous councils were satisfied that I could step in, that I was abreast of council issues.”

Lane is referring to the fact that in 2008 he filled a vacant council seat for two years, in 2013 for one year, and is now back again on council, filling the seat vacated by Marvin Junkin when he resigned in November 2017.

Lane feels strongly that Pelham is ready for his approach to municipal government. He wants to bring “a grassroots perspective to council. [Council] may agree or disagree, but ultimately we must get the job done.”

He values working one-on-one with his constituents. “Interaction with people, working with people, helping people, I have a passion for this,” says Lane.

This is his top priority, and he continues that he wants to “Help people work through the system, roll up my sleeves and make it happen.”

As a candidate in Ward 1, East Fenwick development is a top priority. Lane has lived in the same home in Fenwick since 1961, on a one-acre lot. He refers to his experience in the community, back to the time when it was Fenwick, Ridgeville and Fonthill.

“I’ve seen the town grow, the improvements over the years. Progress is here to stay. Two new fire halls, a new library, a new street. Same goes for Fonthill.”

Lane wants to see the East Fenwick area developed, but in “the way the citizens want it.”

Getting the Town’s finances back on track is also a top priority for Lane. He does not, however, see another audit of the Town’s books as part of that process.

“Absolutely not,” he says. “I believe all the audits have been done. You can audit things to death and come up with the same answers.”

Likewise, previous non-disclosure agreements with former Pelham town employees should not be re-opened in his opinion. “They were advised they had a choice to sign, so it should be binding on both parties.”

He does recognize the new community centre as a big part of Pelham’s fiscal future. Lane wants to be “involved in making sure the Meridian Community Centre runs properly, and sustains itself.” Reducing the negativity surrounding the centre is important to Lane. After pointing out that it was finished on time and on budget, Lane says we must realize that the centre is still in its infancy.

“There will be fine-tuning and a learning curve, and I would like to be on the committee. It will be a big challenge to make sure it is run properly,” he says.

Lane’s business credentials, as a retired factory manager for Columbian Chemicals in Hamilton, he says will help.

Regarding the old arena on Haist Street, Lane believes that the current council has made the right decision to decommission and dispose of it.

“Council has deemed to sell part and maintain part as green space. I think this is a good decision,” says Lane, while acknowledging that the new council will make the ultimate decision.

He’s also in favour of the status quo for Summerfest, responding concisely to suggestions it should be moved. “Absolutely not. It brings people in, it’s made for downtown. It’s popular, and a boost for Pelham. Don’t mess with success. If businesses can’t tap into an extra 40,000 people in town, maybe something’s wrong with them.”

Lane attended the August 13 council meeting at which Airbnbs and home hotels were discussed, as a sitting councillor. He said that the meeting started with a ruckus, but settled down relatively quickly with everyone showing respect for one another, and listening to Director of Planning and Development Barbara Wiens’ report. Lane stated that the meeting ended as he had expected, with the Town supporting more consultation with residents and a more detailed report.

Lane’s own views on the matter support more interaction with residents as well.

“I want to see that report from staff, after consultations throughout the community. It’s a process, and will not be resolved until the new council sits.”

Community consultation, encompassing all geographic areas of Pelham, is important to Lane because of where he lives. With his own home being on a one-acre lot, and with others in Ward 1 having similar larger properties, he wants to hear from everyone.

He understands that new homeowners in Fonthill will have a different take on the matter.

“My position, from my heart, is that I don’t want absentee landlords owning properties next to me. Airbnbs are not as much of an issue because there is a landlord on site and Airbnb has rules,” states Lane, suggesting he would be, “a little more flexible,” in such cases.

“Senior housing is a must for Pelham,” says Lane. “We’re a seniors community. In some cases it’s a provincial or Regional issue, and other jurisdictions are involved, but anything the Town can do, they should. We should support those coming in to develop senior housing.”

Then Lane continues, “Look at the age of the councillors. It’s more prevalent for them to be concerned. I’ll get flak from the councillors for that, but it’s okay, I’m the most senior one.”

On public transit, Lane says that right now it’s working well for the Town of Pelham because it doesn’t cost anything. When that ends, the Town will have to re-evaluate the costs, and work to get ridership up. In Ward 1, Lane feels that the residents would favour more routes and service.

Lane has served on the Library board, and would like the opportunity to become more involved in the community by serving on various council committees if elected.

Because he has served council by appointments midway through the terms, he would very much look forward to serving a full term.

“All the good jobs are taken when I get appointed,” he says with a laugh.

Lane believes he brings a personal approach to council that has served Ward 1 residents well.

“I roll up my sleeves, meet with people, understand their concerns, take them to council or staff as required, and get things done. No B.S. —I’ll get it done or tell them it can’t be fixed. I’m open and honest, and will always speak directly to my constituents. I’m approachable, get back to people within a day, and I have a sense of humour. I love my community, don’t want to be anywhere else, and would very much look forward to serving a full term.”