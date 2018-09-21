Search for great ghost pumpkin at Pelham Supper Market

BY JENNIFER CHORNLEY

Special to the VOICE

If the Peanuts character Linus was in pursuit of a great “ghost” pumpkin, he would have successfully found one at the Pelham Supper Market.

The sun set on the Market’s 2018 season last Thursday.

In conjunction with the wrap-up, the Supper Market held a “Ghost” Pumpkin Challenge part of its 2018 Kids Can Grow Challenge.

Pumpkin seeds were distributed at the May 24 Market to 41 kids. In the past, the kids grew pumpkins and sunflowers. This is the first year for ghost pumpkins.

Bev Yungblut, Treasurer and Events Co-ordinator with the Pelham Farmers’ Market, says the program has run for the past six years.

“It’s an opportunity for kids to learn to grow their own produce and appreciate the harvesting process done by local farmers,” she says.

Once the kids registered, they participated in a demonstration of how to plant the seeds then maintain the plants through the growing season.

Eight children brought back their pumpkins for the contest to be judged in the categories of Biggest Pumpkin, Most Warts and Best Painted.

Winners of this year’s contest were Caleb Raemond, Brinley Flikkema, Kentyn Boyce, Kate Hill, Alexx Hill, Hadley Woodward, Gaian Kalryzian and Cooper Ronkes. The winners received garden-related prizes and all participants received T-shirts.

Yungblut extends a thank you to Stokes Seeds for donating the seeds for the program.

Even though the Supper Market is over, Yungblut encourages everyone to continue to come by the Farmers’ Market, as it’s on until Oct 4, just in time to get Thanksgiving turkey dressings.

“Local producers still have lots of fall produce, including apples, pears, grapes and squash,” Yungblut says.

On the final evening, there will be an Apple Festival and Customer Appreciation Day. There will be apples will for sale, free fritters and cider, balloons, and face painting.