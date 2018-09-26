Hildebrandt looking for a “win-win”

Longtime volunteer but first-time candidate says that trust is key

Robert (Bob) Hildebrandt, Ward 3 council candidate, titles his draft campaign handout with this quote: “Government for the people, by the people.”

“It’s not about me, it’s about the constituents. My philosophy, goal, is to always have a win-win. Without trust, you can’t do anything,” he says.

Hildebrandt, a first-time council candidate who has lived in Pelham for 44 years, says this approach has served him well throughout his career and during the many volunteer positions he has filled.

He is a retired Professional Engineer who rose to Plant Manager at Foster Wheeler in St. Catharines, and also worked on international projects for the company.

Hildebrandt’s volunteer work includes being a standing member of the Pelham Seniors’ Advisory Committee (PSAC), Niagara Region Audit Compliance Committee (investigating claims of election irregularities in Niagara, a position he had to leave once he announced his candidacy), and the Niagara Parks Volunteer Advisory Board.

He notes that he was part of a successful effort by PSAC and the Town to have the World Health Organization designate Pelham as an Age-Friendly Community.

“The Pelham Seniors’ Advisory Committee advocates very well [for seniors] trying to create a win-win for the Town. Affordable housing really affects the people of the town. Local people on fixed income are the ones impacted. The new building going in is a start, we need more options like that,” says Hildebrandt.

“The problem is bigger than the Town of Pelham. We need to work with the Region to develop a strategy.”

Quality of life in Pelham is important to Hildebrandt, which includes maintaining the old Pelham Arena property on Haist Street as green space.

“Absolutely,” he says. “The only inheritance we leave our future generation is parks and green space. Developers would love the land. If you sell it, you’ve got nothing.”

Hildebrandt is a landlord, and was dismayed by the recent council meeting dealing with Airbnbs and short-stay rental issues.

“There was total misunderstanding between the sides. Let’s take our time to make the right decision, or we’ll make the wrong one. I firmly believe the [landlord] has to be in town. This is totally different than outside ownership. As a position, I don’t think Airbnbs should be in residential areas.”

Hildebrandt suggests this issue represents part of a larger problem.

“The Town doesn’t have enough regulations. Transition and change is so fast we’re caught unprepared. We need to be more forward-thinking, need things defined.”

Relating this to Pelham’s finances, he says, “We don’t need to spend more on audits. The people that are doing the work know. I believe the staff are good people. We need to develop a good relationship with them, develop trust, so they feel secure.”

He illustrates his feelings with a business story.

“A guy stole millions from a company, but audit after audit found nothing. You know who caught him? A junior clerk found it. We need to know, the people need to know, what the situation is accurately,” states Hildebrandt regarding the Town’s fiscal situation.

“I am confident that future revenue streams from all the new development will have us on a solid footing. We still have to be careful with any spending. Roads, sewers, water, if we can’t do that…,” he trails off.

“We are in a time of change. Leadership is changing. We need new leadership and a new voice.”

On public transportation, for instance, he suggests that the solution might be non-traditional.

“We do have to provide public transportation. The traditional method is [the] bus. In today’s market we have to look at all alternatives, including Uber. Innisfil is using Uber, and it is operating at a fraction of the cost of bus service.”

Hildebrandt thinks that more bylaws and zoning, plus transparency, would help Ward 3 residents dealing with the odours of cannabis production. He believes there is a solution, but when he contacted the Town he was told that he had to fill out a Freedom of Information request to get the Town’s design requirements and bylaws for cannabis facilities. He had no difficulty getting the information from other communities, and wants to change this in Pelham.

Likewise, Hildebrandt forms his opinion of non-disclosure agreements, which he says are necessary, around people.

“In my experience, I signed because of all my technical knowledge. There are a whole raft of things that need to be confidential. But, good people don’t leave good leaders.”

On the location of Summerfest, Hildebrandt relates his experiences.

“I travel through many small Ontario towns, and their festivals are located in all areas within them. I understand the merchant’s concerns and what the Town is trying to do. I can’t tell you the best location, but we need a win-win.”

Hildebrandt believes passionately that volunteerism is a much-overlooked resource in our community. He feels that Town leaders need to empower more volunteers to contribute their talents and abilities to our community. Based on his experiences, he feels it is possible.

“You have to ask them,” he says as a first step. “You have to connect them with your mission and vision. They will join.”

Win – win relationships are important to Hildebrandt, and his campaign is open and inclusive. If you have “a vision big enough to scare yourself,” he’d love to have you join his team.