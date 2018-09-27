Canboro Rd. sign targets Pelham mayor

Mayor Dave Augustyn has some unhappy neighbours

BY VOICE STAFF

About 10 houses west of Mayor David Augustyn’s home on Canboro Road in Fenwick reside Donna and Ted Bowman, who erected this roughly four-by-eight foot sign last week.

The Bowmans have been involved in a longstanding dispute with the Town relating to water drainage, and hold Mayor Augustyn responsible for deferring a settlement in 2017—partly due to the Town having limited to no cash reserves.

Augustyn says that he inherited the issue, which he asserted went back 25 years.

“[The Bowmans] have been in active litigation against the Town since before I was elected Mayor,” says Augustyn. “And, while the Town has tried to mediate a solution, their sign clearly displays their ongoing dissatisfaction. And, I guess they blame me personally for that.”

Says Donna Bowman: “Simply put we are tired of the way David Augustyn has pitted resident against resident here in Pelham over the past 12 years. How can you claim to be bringing back integrity to the Region when you haven’t looked up the definition in the dictionary. He doesn’t respect or represent the rural farming families of Pelham. He represents his own interests, which are not community minded, only for his own gain.”

The Voice is working on an overview of the Bowmans’ experience with the Town to run in an upcoming issue.