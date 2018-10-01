Statement regarding claim by Cathy Berkhout-Bosse

BY VOICE STAFF

Cathy Berkhout-Bosse, a Niagara realtor and sister-in-law to Pelham Mayor David Augustyn, has inaccurately stated the Voice is placing “Third Party” election advertising on Facebook.

In fact, as Berkhout-Bosse should know, given her own experience on Facebook managing her “myPelham” business-to-business newsletter, the Voice is promoting its own brand on Facebook, nothing more.

Facebook offers commercial pages the opportunity to promote themselves. These promotions typically appear in users’ newsfeeds labelled as “sponsored” content.

In a post to Facebook made on Monday, October 1, Berkhout-Bosse takes particular exception to a Voice promotion featuring a photograph of a billboard critical of her brother-in-law, David Augustyn, the mayor of Pelham. Augustyn is currently trailing significantly in the polls in his quest to be elected Pelham’s Regional Councillor later this month.

The Voice typically promotes two to four posts per week.

In addition to the billboard story, last week the newspaper promoted its weekly Municipal Election Tracking Poll, and an article on a long-closed local high school’s reunion celebration.

So far this week, the paper has promoted its Tracking Poll, and will likely promote at least three more stories, including this one, and a follow-up interview with the Fenwick couple who installed the billboard that is the subject of Berkhout-Bosse’s ire.

The Voice is dismayed by Berkhout-Bosse’s attempt— under the guise of concern over alleged election law violations—to stifle the newspaper’s right to promote its news coverage. The plain fact is that Berkhout-Bosse appears to dislike a news story that involves her brother-in-law. Her misrepresentation of the facts does her, and her family, a disservice.

UPDATE: Some five hours after first posting her allegation, and after responding to a number of supportive comments—including one Facebook user who said that she was filing a complaint against the newspaper with Pelham’s Town Clerk, who administers election law—Berkhout-Bosse deleted her post and comment thread within minutes of the Voice’s response being posted online. She has not responded to a Voice request for comment. Later Monday evening she posted this explanation: