Pelham Library CEO resigns

BY VOICE STAFF

The Pelham Public Library Board has announced that Library CEO, Kirk Weaver, has tendered his resignation. Weaver took the position in January 2015, coming from Niagara Region.

“Kirk has accepted another position in another industry,” read a Library Board news release sent to local media on Thursday afternoon.

“Over the last four years, Kirk has helped lead the Pelham Public Library through an important period of change. Significant projects such as the renovation and expansion of the Maple Acre Branch, establishment of strong community partnerships, creation of a new strategic plan, and development of renovation plans at the Fonthill Branch have positioned the Library well to meet the future needs of this growing community.”

The Board has appointed current Deputy CEO, Amy Guilmette, as Acting CEO until the recruitment of a new CEO is completed. Guilmette’s appointment is effective October 25.