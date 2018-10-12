Kinsmen craft early shopping fun

Club organizing its ninth annual Craft Show

BY JENNIFER CHORNLEY

Special to the VOICE

The Fonthill Kinsmen Club has made early Christmas shopping a breeze with its Annual Craft Show, happening this weekend, Saturday, October 13 and Sunday, October 14.

Craft Show Chair and organizer Dave Kuckyt said there are some 70 vendors participating in this year’s event, which takes place from 10 AM to 4 PM at

Centennial Secondary School on Thorold Road.

Participating vendors are offering a variety of unique gift options, including woodworking, knitting, marble tables, food complements, wooden signs, jewelry, painted art, home-based businesses, and handcrafted children’s toys.

“There’s something for all ages,” Kuckyt said.

In addition to the vendors, there will be a Penny Sale organized by the Kinnettes Club, Eastdale Culinary students providing lunch options, and the Boy Scouts selling apples.

Public Relations Director Kevin Twoney said, “This is a great opportunity for everyone to do Christmas shopping early. There are so many great crafters that come together to provide a great shopping experience that is relaxing. Even for crafters it’s a great opportunity for them to socialize and get ideas for their projects.”

Twoney said the crafters have a variety of reasonably priced items.

“We really encourage the community to come out and support the show. It’s a win-win situation for everyone as it helps support many worthwhile community organizations.”

This is the Kinsmen Club’s ninth year hosting the event since they acquired it from South Niagara Women’s Place.

Twoney says this year’s door proceeds are the Special Olympics, Pathstone, and the Children’s Safety Village. Table sale, booth rental and penny sale proceeds will be used to support a variety of community organizations within Pelham and throughout Niagara year-round.