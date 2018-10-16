2018 Municipal Election Survey

Change vs. Status Quo—20 questions about Pelham’s present and future

BY DAVE BURKET

The VOICE

CORRECTIONS: In processing 20 responses each from 19 candidates for a total of 380 answers, despite our best efforts we still managed to make errors transcribing answers from three candidates. Fortunately, none of the errors significantly changes the overall results, though Ward 2 candidate Ron Kore does get a bump up from Neutral to Change. The following results are corrected from the October 17 print edition: Ward 2 candidate John Wink is actually in favour of postponing the sale of the old Pelham Arena. This boosts Wink’s score by 5, but does not change his Status Quo status or relative ranking among other Ward 2 candidates. We transposed Uwe Brand’s answers for questions 8 and 9. In fact, Brand is not in favour of further maintenance of the Arches over Pelham Town Square, while he is very much in favour of removing the traffic-calming device known as the “chicane” on Haist Street. This ups Brand’s overall total to 81, but does not alter his Change status. Ward 2’s Ron Kore is also opposed to further expenditures to maintain the Arches, and we transposed his answers to questions 17 and 18. In fact, Kore declined to answer the CAO-related question, while he is very much opposed to the Town’s alcohol sales at Supper Market. The net boost is 2 points, which moves Kore from Neutral to Change. The Voice apologizes for these errors.

The following summarize the final rankings for each mayoral and Town Council candidate. Scores in green indicate a desire for Change; yellow indicates Neutral; red indicates an overall preference for the Status Quo.

To see the entire, corrected centrespread, including questions and ranking methodology, kindly download this image.