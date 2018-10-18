Fonthill Kinsmen host Town Council candidate presentations

BY JENNIFER CHORNLEY

The VOICE

Five minutes.

That’s the time 20 potential Town of Pelham Council candidates had to present their case on why they should be chosen as one of six representatives who help shape the vision of Pelham during the next four years.

The Fonthill Kinsmen Club organized for the future councillors to give nearly 200 Pelham residents an opportunity to hear their positions on why they are running for office.

The presentations took place after the Regional Councillor candidate debates on Wednesday, October 10, in the E. L. Crossley cafeteria.

All candidates were invited and attended the event, however Ward 3 incumbent John Durley and Ward 1 incumbent James Lane elected not to speak, and departed early.

The main issues that were a common denominator amongst the candidates included responsible and transparent fiscal and governing management, cannabis operation concerns, caring and providing services for the community’s senior population, and Airbnbs.

Ward 3 candidate Vince (Enzo) Della Marca said he is running to help instill fiscal responsibility back into the Town, and wants to develop a seniors’ action plan that incorporates items such as affordable housing, recreation and transportation.

“This will allow them to remain living in the community with dignity and pride,” Della Marca said.

If elected, he said that he will learn, listen, question, co-operate, research solutions on every topic brought to Town Council.

Ward 2 candidate Amber Cuthbertson says she brings knowledge of the municipal planning act, procurement, zoning, building code and other policies that shape municipalities due to her career as a licensed architectural technologist, specializing in sustainable design.

Questioning decisions and the community reaching a tipping point is what motivated Cuthbertson to run.

“There is too much doubt in the confidence of our current council and that’s why I think so many people are running for council,” Cuthbertson said.

“I see a Pelham that needs to incorporate all of us and that includes engaging the residents and ensuring their questions are answered.”

Ward 3 candidate Robert Hildebrandt says the number cannabis facilities is one of the reasons why he running, and a response to a question asked by a local TV news network of why the area has so many of them was unsatisfactory to him.

Hildebrandt is also frustrated that, according to his reading of current law, Airbnbs need to be in commercial zoned areas, yet the Town is not taking action to enforce this.

He would like to see town residents with a variety of professional backgrounds come together and form a community service group that emulates the concept of a group of Town councillors.

Ward 1 candidate Mike Ciolfi wants to paint a clearer picture of the Town’s finances, listen to residents and respond to their concerns on a variety of issues, conduct a complete review of all municipal expenditures, assess all non-discretionary spending, keep municipal taxes affordable for all residents, and to ensure all Town services, facilities, and programs meet the residents’ needs.

“I am committed to the community, I will advocate for the residents of Pelham,” he said.

Ciolfi added he would work with the Town staff and the Region to resolve any outstanding issues and implement positive change.

Development controls needed in the Town are what drove Ward 2 candidate Wally Braun to run. Braun’s development concern is with a planned new living complex in East Fonthill that is 10 storeys high, which he believes doesn’t have a place in a Town as small as Pelham. Braun also pointed out that the Town’s fire-fighting fleet is only capable of heights reaching less than 85 feet, which will cost the Town about $1.5 million to replace in order to serve a 10-storey height.

Ward 1 candidate Mark Bay has worked with the Town at a professional level as an electrician with a company contracted by the Town before becoming independent.

“I got to see and meet some really, good people and also got to see how things were done in the Town and some of which I didn’t agree with and that started to bother me,” said Bay.

Bay is dismayed at the lack of respect both council and staff shows toward residents. His decision also stems back to four years ago when the budget for the community centre project was brought forward.

“At that time, the thought was that it was going to cost $17 million,” Bay said, returning to the question of “isn’t that a lot of money and how are we going to afford it?”

Bay said the path set by the Town is not one of “being under budget,” despite the current claims the Town was, as the initial planned cost of $17 million increased to $34 million.

“How is that ‘under budget’ when you initially said it was going to be $17 million? Play the numbers how you like, we are in the hole.”

Bay would like to allow for residents to have time during council meetings to bring concerns to council and know that their issues are respected and heard.

Running for council was on Cheryl Crozier’s priority list as she was the first Ward 2 candidate to file her paperwork. Crozier’s mandate is to restore relations, get Pelham out of the red, and open the books.

Because she now retired and “officially a senior,” she feels strongly about safety, housing and health care, thus her needs for a walkable, cyclable age-friendly community. She will vote on issues based upon the residents, not corporations, and feels she can work well with the new mayor to ensure a safe great community to live in.

Ward 1 candidate Marianne Stewart says that future councils must have full and open dialogue with the taxpayers. She’s not expecting any major discretionary projects, but when the time comes she would like to see public input in the form of referendums even before money is invested in time or plans. Stewart added the projects need to be tendered according to procedures and reviewed in a fair manner.

To regain financial stability, Stewart said it’s import to open the financials and review the audit so the Town can move forward, grow the reserves and focus on needs not wants.

Stewart also acknowledged that a Heritage Committee needs to be reinstated so historic buildings and places of heritage are not cast aside in favour of developers.

With the Haist Street Arena, she stated it should not be sold and retained to benefit the community.

“I will work together with my fellow Town councillors and mayor to ensure it is ethical and transparent in all of its dealings,” Stewart said.

For Ward 2 candidate John Wink, community service work “is part of [his] DNA.” Because of his extensive financial background, he says understands financial statements, has managed large staff and developed corporate strategies.

“I envision the next four years as being financially constrained,” Wink said.

Infrastructure, affordable housing for young adults and seniors, building height restrictions, traffic calming and park space were also issues Wink addressed.

Wink is also supportive of holding Town Hall Meetings that address resident concerns.

“We need to listen to our residents and not solely on consultants,” he said. “We have a wealth of human capital in our town, residents that are retired, have expertise and are willing to volunteer their time to make Pelham a better place to live.”

Chris Fletcher, candidate for Ward 2, wants to open the communication lines between the community and Town Hall and bring back honesty and integrity to council.

He said that he will listen and respect the residents and bring fiscal responsibility.

For Fletcher, his thinking is, “The client is king and, in this case, it’s the constituents. I don’t have an agenda, what you see is what you get. If you want a fresh start for the Town, I am your man.”

Uwe Brand returns as a Ward 3 candidate offering experience, as he sat on council 12 years ago. Brand said when opening the books any review must uncover wasteful spending.

“One thing someone mentioned to me is that we need to find savings,” Brand said. “We need to find these savings so we can pay for the services you demand, request and require.”

Services he elaborated on included safe roads, designated bike lanes, sidewalks, regular maintenance of roadside drains, and tree planting to add to the Town’s charm.

Brand suggested that there be a salary freeze on senior administrators for the upcoming term, weeding out excess senior staff positions, and placing a hiring freeze on external consultants.

“I have seen more consultants hired here than in any other town. We don’t need people just to shuffle paper and pull in a six-figure salary. We also need to be buying local goods and services.”

Brand said the cost-cutting measures are necessary to pay for the everyday services the Town provides and also to pay down the debt incurred by the new community centre.

Lisa Haun, a Ward 3 candidate is contending for a council chair because, “Yes, I want to make a difference and give back to my community, but I recognize how many bad decisions are made because of poor communication.”

She said that is was “evident” there is an air of mistrust and ineffective communication strategies placed between the Town and residents.

“Accountability has been called into question.”

With her background she is offering her skills of communications, and emergency management, which is all about planning and problem solving.

“It would seem the skills that I have honed over my career are a natural fit to what the Town needs most over the next four years. It’s important to engage with stakeholders right the from the start, after all as taxpayers, you are footing the bill,” she said.

“Failure to communicate breeds mistrust. Respect is earned and should never taken for granted no matter the position. You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it, that’s critical,” Haun said.

When candidate Mary Spehar was canvassing for support in Ward 3, she observed that many residents were passionate about change.

“Not just change, but meaningful change.”

Her career as a professor at Niagara College has instilled in her a life of serving the community.

“The people of Pelham are its greatest assets, they drive success,” Spehar said.

“Policies should support current residents and attract newcomers to shape and share the future of our town. I want to work with the town to embrace and nurture long-term sustainability in an honest and trustworthy way.”

Even though Ward 1 candidate Sidney Beamer doesn’t have prior political experience, she believes her ability treat people fairly, problem solve and speak the truth are key to being an effective councillor.

“We are in for some very tough times ahead, but we will get to the other side,” she said. “To move forward, we need to look at our past mistakes and make sure not to repeat them.”

She encourages the use of citizen committees to help the Town save the money it doesn’t have, one of which could include a committee with members who have various financial backgrounds to reassess the budgets going back eight years. They can assess the numbers and present what “mess the Town is in.” Citizen committees could also be employed in a variety ways, including preserving the town’s heritage.

Beamer doesn’t think another paid audit is feasible as “the Town couldn’t afford to clear a tree blocking a path.”

Beamer also noted that she would support staffing changes and restructuring of positions as another cost-cutting measure.

In regards to the marijuana issue, Beamer said the Town was not diligent in obtaining input from the community and is opposed to tasting lounges in production facilities, retail cannabis stores and medical and recreational production facilities expanding into the area.

Barbara Rybiak is a life-long resident and has always had a passion for the community, as it was one her parents came to after being prisoners of war in World War II.

The Ward 2 candidate said all council candidates want “what’s best for the Town.”

Rybiak believes the major expenditure of the community centre is a positive for the town and considers any investment such as this for the community’s youth and their families as “money well-spent.”

Ward 2 candidate Ron Kore is a “simple businessman,” who is concerned with the state of the community. “There’s a level of great accomplishment and level of disappointing failures,” said Kore.

Young families choosing Pelham to relocate because of its great schools and green space, he says, is an accomplishment.

“Our residents come from all parts of Ontario because we have a safe community to live in and variety of cultural and recreational activity offerings. Although failure is not an easy subject to talk about, we need to address it to move forward,” Kore said. “The fact that roads can’t be fixed due to no money, then a response to a resident’s concern being ‘If you don’t like it, move,’ is unacceptable.”

Traffic issues, not reinforcing existing bylaws, inability to receive simple answers from Town Council and the $31 million debt load incurred by the Town are concerns Kore has.

Kore’s mandate if elected is to respect the taxpayers money, make decisions the reflect the town’s residents, not third parties, and conduct himself with integrity and transparency as a councillor.

Ward 3 incumbent Peter Papp, who’s served on council for 15 years, commented on the number of candidates running for council and each topic and concern they have expressed concerns about are “very valid.”

He agreed that council moving forward needs to have a more “overall business approach.”

“I understand appreciate the reasons why people aren’t so happy with the current council,” Papp said.

“There have been times where we have disagreed, but I have never stayed away from making conscious decisions.”

Papp agreed with candidates on the fact the Pelham does need a to be fiscally responsible and stable in its ability carry on with not only current operations, but also ones undertaken in the future.

If re-elected, Papp’s vision is to work with the new council and utilize his existing skill set to act as a mentor and coach to help them.

Papp said being decent, respectful, compassionate and caring about people and their issues will ensure the new council will be cohesive in working together to achieve a towards common goal for Pelham.

Ward 1 incumbent Richard Rybiak rounded out the candidate roster.

“Pelham has every right to be optimistic about its future. Communities are like organisms, they are either living or dying, but Pelham is definitely not dying it is growing.”

Rybiak referenced the influx people moving into town due to reasonable real estate prices, beautiful green spaces and Pelham’s tax rate.

He noted that construction in the area will be happening for years to come and, if the community comes to accept the fact that the well-established greenhouse industry is expanding into new product, Pelham has an opportunity to create hundreds of well-paying job in the future.

Rybiak noted that many many challenges are zoning and policy related, which can be addressed depending in the issue brought forward.

Fonthill Kinsmen member Doug Freeland kept the presentations moving smoothly throughout the evening.

