Arrest in Fonthill TD Bank robbery

BY VOICE STAFF

On Thursday, October 18, 18-year-old Natnaen Teklu of the Kitchener/Waterloo area was arrested in relation to the armed robbery which occurred on March 8, 2018 at the TD Bank- Pelham branch, Fonthill.

Following a lengthy joint investigation involving numerous police services in the province, Teklu has been charged with Robbery Using a Firearm, Disguise with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm. Teklu was to appear at a bail hearing in St. Catharines on Friday, October 19.

In a news release, the Niagara Regional Police Service thanked members of the public and downtown business in the Town of Pelham who cooperated with their investigation.

Police say that two suspects are still outstanding and investigators are still actively investigating the robbery. Police encourage members of the public who have information regarding the robbery to contact investigators at the Welland Division, or through Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by contacting the Crime Stoppers office at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via the website at www.crimestoppersofniagara.com or via text messaging CRIMES (274637) with the text reading NIAGARA followed by the text message.