The final Pelham push—candidates on the trail

The Voice asked each of the candidates to send in photos of their last weekend on the campaign trail. Here’s what we received.

The youngest Kore goes out for one last time canvassing for those final votes in Ward 2— Iesha Kore with baby Amira.

Ward 2 candidate Barb Rybiak with Bob’s Boys Antiques owner Bob O’Hara on the Positive Change campaign trail in Ridgeville.

In Ward 3, Bob Hildebrandt offers thanks for a vote.

Mike Ciolfi completes his second round of door-knocking, and says that anyone needing a ride to the polls in Ward 1 should contact him.

Mary Spehar with her “Campaign Dream Team” makes a final round in Ward 3.

In Ward 1, Mark Bay repairs some of his signs following last week’s high winds.

Regional Council incumbent Brian Baty relaxes at home after his final day campaigning, taking Chance for a walk.

Catholic school board candidate Peter Dief, centre, takes a break at Mossimo’s before getting back on the streets.

Ward 2’s Wally Braun is photo-bombed by nature along Oak Lane.

Also in Ward 2, Cheryl Crozier speaks with resident Guido Mueller as Riley, Daisy, and Chase wait their turn to quiz the candidate on their Pelham Dog Park concerns.

Mayoral candidate Marvin Junkin met with residents at his campaign office on Pelham Street in Fonthill.

Don’t forget to vote!

Polls are open tomorrow, Monday, October 22, from 10 AM to 8 PM.

