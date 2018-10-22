It’s Junkin, Huson, and an all-new Council

Clean sweep at Pelham Town Hall

BY VOICE STAFF

If it seems like forever since the 2018 municipal election campaign started, you’re not far off.

Nearly 25 weeks—174 days—have passed since the campaign period began on May 1. Tonight, it’s all over. Unofficial results from Pelham Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato are as follows:

Pelham’s Mayor-elect is Marvin Junkin.

Ward 1 will be represented by Mike Ciolfi and Marianne Stewart.

Ward 2 will be represented by Ron Kore and John Wink.

Ward 3 will be represented by Lisa Haun and Robert Hildebrandt.

Pelham’s single elected Regional Councillor is Diana Huson.

Combined with votes from Thorold, Pelham’s Nancy Beamer has won for DSBN Trustee.

Terms of office for all seats start on December 1, 2018, and run to November 14, 2022.

Look for more detailed election results in our Halloween issue, October 31.