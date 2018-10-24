Sudden Glynn A. Green departure

Six weeks after start of new school year, principal Pam Voth retires

BY VOICE STAFF

Last week, parents at Glynn A. Green Public School received notice that school principal, Pam Voth, submitted her retirement notice to the District School Board of Niagara (DSBN).

“I hope that everyone at Glynn A. Green knows that I want what is best for my students,” Voth said in her letter to parents and staff.

“From parents to teachers and community members and students, I have encouraged everyone to work together to make this community strong. We know that schools work best when everyone works together for the benefit of the students,” she said.

“I have made the decision to retire. I loved being part of the Glynn A. Green community.”

Because of “phenomenal support” from students and families, Voth looked forward to coming to work every day and extended a thank you.

“I have done my best to make sure that they had everything they needed to be successful,” she said. “Remember to do your best always, and be kind to each other. I will miss you all.”

DSBN Superintendent of Education Kelly Pisek wrote in her letter, “For over 32 years, [Voth] has dedicated herself to helping children in Niagara to become their best selves. We wish her well in retirement.”

Vice-chair of Glynn A. Green’s Parent Council, Jennifer McGregor, said that they were sad to lose Voth as principal and extended best wishes to her in her retirement.

“She has done such great things for our school. Mrs. Voth was very present, had a children-first attitude, meaning she allowed the students to create the school they wanted by leading clubs and activities they felt important,” McGregor said.

“Plus, she had excellent communication to the parents and always an open-door policy.”

As of Monday, Mr. Todd Halliday was to have become the school’s new principal. He transferred from Smithville Public School.

“Mr. Halliday is an outstanding educator and leader who brings 18 years of experience to the role,” Pisek said. “He is eager to become part of the Glynn A. Green community.”

Pisek said, “I am confident that the positive work that began under Mrs. Voth will continue throughout this school year and beyond.”

McGregor said the Parent Council looks forward to welcoming Halliday.

“Glynn A Green is a great school with a very active parent community that cares about the school and the learning environment for our children,” McGregor said.

“We know how important the principal and teachers are to ensuring our children’s success and we look forward to continuing this great legacy.”