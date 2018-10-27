NEW BUSINESS FOCUS: The Font

As part of the ongoing facelift in Fonthill’s downtown and near-downtown districts, a new coffee shop has arrived…finally.

The Font Coffee Bar, on Highway 20 in the new Uptown Square building, was opened for business this summer by co-owners Peter and Gina Schafrick, and Bill and Johanna Crysler.

The two couples often socialized together and the conversation would inevitably lead to the question, “Where can we go sit down and grab a proper coffee in Fonthill?” Judging by the line-ups at the counter, a lot of other people were asking the same thing.

Despite having little formal food and beverage retail experience, the quartet’s quest for gourmet coffee inspired them to fill the void with a mix of eye-opening caffeine and friendly service. After all, the nearest high-end competition, (which rhymes with carbucks) is about 12 kilometers away—too far to go for a cuppa java for the average Fonthillian.

“From the outset, our goal was to have an inviting space where you can sit and talk with family and friends or even have a business meeting,” says Peter Shafrick.

“We also wanted to create an environment where we could share knowledge about diverse varietals, origins, and roasting and brewing methods of artisanal coffee.”

This kind of sit-down-and-stay-awhile environment is also what differentiates them from the shop across the street (rhymes with Kim Portons), which services the drive-thru crowd.

While the two couples have a lot of experience enjoying a great cup of coffee, enjoying one and brewing one are two different beasts.

They decided to seek out someone who could coach them, someone who had done this before. After much researching and interviewing, they found a small-batch, award winning coffee roaster, with many years of experience opening coffee shops and consulting with shop owners.

The roaster helped the Font group learn about artisanal coffee and flavour profiles. The Font owners were also attracted to their philosophy of treating coffee as an artisanal foodstuff, like wine, rather than a simple commodity.

The Font proprietors like to promote their shop as a “Farm to Cup” company, relying on fresh ground beans delivered from Mississauga up to twice per week.

These Fair Trade beans originally come from growers in Brazil and Columbia. The Font also relies on skilled baristas who serve up their handcrafted espressos and brews.

Once inside the high-ceilinged interior, you may find yourself steaming up the display case filled with an array of pastries, including gluten-free and vegan options, to complement the beverages. The Font folks try to work with local bakers and suppliers for their fresh foods and look for small businesses, like theirs, who work with their communities by giving back.

As you learn more about this place, you’ll find that everything has been well thought out. For instance, those of you who are from the area, like Peter, Johanna, and Bill, might remember that back in the day, this town was referred to as “The Font.”

It is interesting to note that the typeface of the four letters in the name seems to “fill up,” becoming bolder from start to finish. The letters are also representative of the four distinct partners.

Each of these partners brings a unique strength to the bar: Peter is a professional photographer and is the social media guru. Gina is an architect, who spearheaded the design and construction of the coffee bar. Bill is an accountant and brings his small business experience to the table, and Johanna is a nurse and mother of four, who rounds out the group with her organization, problem solving, and social skills

Gina Schafrick, of These Architects Inc., grew up in Toronto, and moved to Fonthill with Peter three years ago. She was inspired by the local geography of the area, surrounded by vines and orchards, and liked the notion of treating coffee as fruit.

The Font’s design is her take on the humble coffee plant, and many of the details that adorn the shop reflect that.

“We wanted to create a warm, inviting, and original space to match our unique offerings,” says Gina.

“From opening day, the community has been incredibly supportive,” says Johanna Crysler.

“We already have regulars who come in more than once a day. It’s also nice to see customers coming to work, students doing homework, or friends or spouses just finding a place to catch up and linger over our goods. It is exactly what we all hoped it would be.”

The owners have put their blood, sweat, and tears into their project.

“Starting any business has its challenges, but it can also be very rewarding when you see all the hard work and effort materialize into something that the community not only supports, but also validates,” says Peter.

“We’re lucky to have the four of us to lean on when inspiration may be running a little low. It’s really amazing to have this kind of internal support, knowing we have each other’s back.”

The Font is one of the new businesses to arrive in Fonthill as various restaurants, in particular, have closed or changed hands. Since the departure of the much-loved Café on Main, many have been waiting for its replacement.

“Historically, coffee houses have always played an important role in bringing people together to share ideas,” says Peter. “We are dedicated to nurturing and cultivating relationships in our community, and we hope our café becomes a kind of hub for this.”

As Peter, Gina, Johanna, and Bill look proudly on their creation, it’s easy to see how pleased they are about their accomplishment. That the community has embraced it has gone beyond their hopes. One might even say that their cups runneth over.