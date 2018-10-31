Record dough raised in cookie campaign

Wellspring Niagara to receive $7664 from annual Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie drive

There were plenty of smiles in Pelham during this year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign. The simple act of buying a chocolate chunk cookie decorated with blue eyes and a cheerful pink smile raised $7,664 for Wellspring Niagara as part of a record-breaking national campaign.

“We always look forward to participating in the annual Smile Cookie campaign,” says Stephanie McWilliams, Tim Hortons restaurant owner.

“I want to thank our loyal guests and dedicated team members —this year’s campaign was a huge success because of their support. The money we raise makes a real difference in our community and we’re so happy to be part of it again this year.”

This year’s Smile Cookie campaign, which ran September 17-23, supported some 500 charities in Canada, and raised a record- breaking $7.8 million nationally.

“It’s amazing that the small act of buying a cookie can make such a big impact,” says Caprice Aiello, of Wellspring Niagara. “Thank you to Tim Hortons for the continued partnership. We are so happy that our local community came out in support of Wellspring, and we can’t wait to make a difference with the dollars raised.”

Visit www.timhortons.com/smilecookie for a complete list and to learn more about the charities that will benefit from the Smile Cookies sold as part of this year’s campaign.