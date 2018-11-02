Pelham CAO absent

BY VOICE STAFF



Town of Pelham CAO Darren Ottaway has not been into work for approximately the past two weeks. Ottaway’s current employment status is unclear.

Town Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Marc MacDonald would not say why Ottaway was not at work, nor when he would return. “I do not know when the CAO is scheduled to return to the office,” responded MacDonald. “The Treasurer, Teresa Quinlin, is Acting CAO during this time.”

Neither Ottaway or Mayor David Augustyn responded to requests for comment.