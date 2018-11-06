Pelham CAO back in action

BY VOICE STAFF

Pelham’s Chief Administrative Officer is back on the job.

Darren Ottaway was at work on Monday, and attended the outgoing Town Council’s last meeting, on Monday evening. An entirely new council takes over the first week of December.

Ottaway was absent without explanation to the media for approximately two weeks. Late last week, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Marc MacDonald told the Voice that he did not know when Ottaway was scheduled to return to his office, and that Treasurer Teresa Quinlin was acting CAO in his absence.