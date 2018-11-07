Rotary recognition

BY VOICE STAFF



The Rotary Club of Fonthill recognized five community-oriented individuals at its Annual Rotary Evening of Celebration on Thursday, November 1. Lookout Point Golf Club was the backdrop for the evening’s event, with some 60 people attending, including Rotarians, their spouses, and the community award recipients.

Three Rotarians and three community members were recognized for their community efforts reflecting the organization’s mandate, Service Above Self.

Paul Harris Fellowship Award recipients Past President Paul Snack and Rotarian Paul Allen were both surprised as each presented their award to one another.

Rotary Member and Long-time Secretary Jayne Watson and Lyle Walker were both inducted to the Club as Honorary Members. Walker was instrumental in the behind-the-scenes operations of the group’s TV Auction during highly challenging transitional periods.

Emcee for the evening was Membership Board member Andrew Larmand, who relayed interesting facts about Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary International and the establishment of the organization’s community recognition award.

In photo, the Rotary Club of Fonthill’s newest Paul Harris Fellowship recipients are (from left), Rotarian Paul Allen, Rotarian Roy Kirkup, Cathy Berkhout-Bosse, Larry Boggio, Nancy Taylor, and Rotarian and Past President Paul Snack. This was the second Fellowship award for Boggio and Kirkup.

