Library CEO shelves it

After successful stint in Pelham, Kirk Weaver heads to private sector

After almost 20 years working in the public sector, Pelham Library CEO Kirk Weaver is closing the books and starting a new chapter.

Weaver has been LIbrary CEO for the past four years. It was a position he entered with no previous library services training and which had been vacant for a year.

“At the time I was hired, the Library was in a period in its history where it needed someone to focus on the financial, policy and strategic planning aspects of the organization,” Weaver said.

With Deputy CEO Amy Guilmette having a Master of Library Science (MLIS) education, Weaver said their combined skills and education created a good balance.

“Having no previous experience in libraries, Kirk listened to staff ideas and was instrumental in making those ideas come to life,” Guilmette said.

“I was also able to build on my experience in municipal government,” said Weaver, “to help restore a healthy relationship between the Library and the Town.”

Not only did Weaver restore the relationship, but also built up connections with Pelham’s community service organizations through past experience acquired with community engagement.

Weaver extended himself into the community by meeting with local service organizations to learn their mandates and look for projects to build a partnering foundation.

“This allowed me to gain insight on the community’s needs and tap into our existing potential [for growth],” he said.

An example is with the Rotary Club of Fonthill. The partnership established the development of the Reading House at the new community centre, where kids can play while waiting for siblings who are participating in various sporting events or activities.

“Because we are just down the street, hopefully it will increase awareness and more foot traffic into our facility,” Weaver said.

Guilmette said Weaver was an excellent leader.

“He made great strides in developing better relationships with the municipality, other Niagara libraries and our stakeholders.”

Weaver said he also wanted to extend a spirit of co-operation between the library and the rest of Niagara, “so we expanded our partnership to allow Pelham residents greater access to materials through the Libraries in Niagara Co-operative.”

This system incorporates Fort Erie, Welland, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara College and Lincoln. The partnership reduces the Library’s cost of purchasing materials for residents to borrow

“The partnership with Niagara College is unique in the fact that college libraries are different from public libraries, offering a more distinctive selection of educational resources,” Weaver said.

The expansion was one of Weaver’s most extensive initiatives he undertook as CEO.

The Library is also in partnership with Brock University. Its students are currently researching how the Library can reach out to attract new patrons, including new and established residents who live in the area but don’t use Library services

“The Library Board felt that was important, especially with Pelham’s increased growth,” Weaver said.

Pelham Library Board chair Tim Wright said the Board was “disappointed” Weaver is leaving, but fully understand he wants to advance his career.

“Kirk was a great communicator between the community and staff and showed great leadership,” Wright said.

“The Library Board had a strong vision, which he helped facilitate to establish a strong, vibrant strategic plan that we have been diligently following.”

In the past, libraries have been often known for their “shh” policy. Weaver said libraries are now evolving from an institutional-like setting into a social hub environment, especially with the variety of programming patrons can participate in.

“More often they are becoming community gathering spaces, which how we set up our Maple Acre Branch in Fenwick,” Weaver said.

“Our focus now is to be a community space. We welcome residents to come, learn, grow and talk to their neighbours about community issues. Growing up, [the ‘shh’ policy] was certainly ingrained in us but, hopefully, younger generations can transition from that.”

Weaver said that with the Library’s youth committee assisting with programming for teens it will allow the younger patrons to have positive experiences that will keep them returning a they grow older.

With renovations planned for 2019, Weaver said he’s hopeful the new leadership will continue on with this initiative.

Weaver said he is optimistic the Library will be able to continue with the growth initiatives that have been instituted. This includes transitioning from relying on people to come to the library, which is needed, but implementing a more community outreach approach to relay services the Library offers.

Overall, Weaver said he enjoyed his roles within the public sector.

“The opportunity to help people and make the community stronger is what attracted me to these positions.”

Weaver is moving on to become the executive director of a Burlington retirement facility.

Upon receiving the news that he was leaving Guilmette said she and the staff wish Weaver the best and are sure he will be “well-suited” and “quite successful” at his new position.

Wright and the board also extended well wishes, as Weaver “was a positive influence who made a great contribution to the library and community.

Guilmette will be acting CEO until a replacement is hired.