Pelham man arrested after collision

BY VOICE STAFF

On Monday, November 12, at approximately 11 PM, uniform officers from the 3 District Welland office of the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to a serious single vehicle collision in Pelham. Officers arrived on scene and commenced their investigation. The investigation determined that a male driver was operating a white 2016 Ford Focus with two passengers in the area of Roland Road near Sulphur Springs Drive in Pelham.

The driver was unable to negotiate a curve, and on losing control entered the ditch, striking a tree. The vehicle burst into flames. Police say that the fire was extinguished by members of the Pelham Fire Service.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own. Two female passengers had to be rescued from the burning vehicle by a local resident and a passing motorist.

One of the female passengers, a 19-year-old resident of Thorold, sustained serious injuries to her lower body. The second female passenger, a 19-year-old resident of Pelham, sustained critical, but not life-threatening injuries.

The male driver and the two female passengers were all transported to a local hospital by paramedics from Niagara Emergency Medical Services. The female who sustained critical injuries was later taken to an out-of-region trauma centre.

Police say that the crashed vehicle was totalled.

The driver, Benjamin S. Wayda, 19, of Pelham, was arrested and charged with alleged offence of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Wayda was subsequently released on an Officer in Charge Promise to Appear with a court date of December 12, 2018, at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines.

Police ask that anyone with information contact officers at 3 District office by calling 905-688-4111, extension 3300.