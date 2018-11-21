Crossley students of the future descend for Preview Day

It was a cyclone of activity as 210 students from Pelham and the surrounding area attended a Grade 9 Preview Day at E. L. Crossley Secondary School on Thursday, November 15.

The 2023 graduates took the opportunity to preview programs the school offered, including Technology Studies, Drama, Art, Music, Business and Food and Nutrition.

Decked out in spirit wear and with faces painted, 28 senior team leaders and four junior helpers volunteered to organize the students into their groups and lead them to the various classrooms throughout the day. The future Crossley students were welcomed with name badges and T-shirts reading “2023 Graduates.” Music blared, keeping an energetic atmosphere with blue and yellow balloons and banner flags decorated on the pillars.

To kick-off the day, the students were divided into seven groups. To get them out of their comfort zone and to get to know their future fellow students, team leaders led the visitors in ice-breaker activities.

After the activities, the groups disbursed to various parts of the school where they participated in interactive demonstrations and to get to know the lay of the land. Students were also encouraged to ask questions about prospective course choices.

Art teacher Sherry Wilkinson encouraged her future students by saying “everyone is successful,” especially if they come in with an “open mind and believe this is possible.”

Principal Janice Sergeant gave opening remarks and cruised around the school ensuring everything was running smoothly. Janet Cripps was the lead student services organizer, assisting team leaders with organizing the event.

In passing, a grizzled veteran student said of the visitors, “The Grade 8s are so small.”