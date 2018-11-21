Lookout residents offer input on park development

BY JENNIFER CHORNLEY

The VOICE

Cool, damp weather and soggy, muddy grounds did not stop some 150 Lookout area residents from participating in a “jam session” held on Saturday, November 17.

The session hosted by the Town of Pelham and recreational facilities design firm Bienenstock gave residents an opportunity to provide input on what features they would like incorporated into the future developments of Weiland Heights Park and Lookout Park.

Many residents were expecting displays of natural play spaces the company has designed in the past, but instead Bienenstock came in with a “blank slate” for the residents to fill in.

Bienenstock Facilitator and Director of Project Management John El-Raheb said, “We didn’t want to influence the community—we wanted the community to influence us. We didn’t want to put something in front of people and having them think those were the only things they could do.”

He added that because this is a community project, the company wants input from residents on what aspects of the park they would like to be added and why they are important to them.

El-Raheb said community input allows for prioritizing of features based on the Town’s budget and to create a community space that is designed by and for the community.

Director of Recreation, Culture and Wellness Vickie vanRavenswaay says she was happy with the turnout and received additional input from the Lookout Residents Group.

The group submitted their input due to some area residents having prior commitments during the time the input session was being held, and they wanted to ensure their ideas were included.

Through a survey, the Lookout Residents Group compiled results of 19 standard park features, including ground cover and shelter, which they wanted considered in the design of the Lookout and Weiland Heights Parks. The survey results were compiled from the group’s private Facebook page.

For ground cover, astro turf and rubber were the favoured options. The key equipment and overall features important to the residents included small and large slides, swings, a splash pad, benches, walking path, barrier-free/accessible area options, park pavilion, shaded areas, and a multi-level playground structure.

Corey Ziraldo commented on behalf of the Lookout Residents Group.

“Residents of Lookout are excited to work with our new Town Council, staff, and the design build team to create a fun, inclusive and barrier-free design for Pelham’s two newest parks”

“A lot of great suggestions have been brought forth by residents of all ages, however given the budget, we will not be able to have everything we want,” he said. “Some residents have also expressed an interest in a multi-phase approach in the hopes of gaining sponsorships.”

VanRavenswaay was pleased that all ages provided input.

Concerns that vanRavenswaay heard included residents wanting no parking along the streets and seniors suggesting walking paths and benches.

There were concerns cited by residents that traditional playground equipment such as swings, teeter-totters and slides couldn’t be incorporated in a natural play space, but vanRavenswaay said that’s not the case as all community input will be taken into consideration.

The input process will take two months to complete before receiving the final approval from council.

“It is a long process, but we want it done right,” she said.

Bienenstock Urban Designer and Landscape Architect Michael Ormston says they are a team of “public realm activation specialists” that combine planning, architectural, playground and landscape sensibilities. All team members have knowledge in a variety of sub-disciplines, including early childhood education and accessibility issues.

“Today, we are here to listen and record all ideas by doing it in playful ways, allowing residents to provide input in a way they feel comfortable. We wanted to hear from the residents on what they think the space should be.”

Residents were able to provide input through contributing to an illustration board, filling out feedback cards, and in a video capture area.

While parents spoke of their concerns and ideas with Bienenstock, natural, simple interactive areas were set up outside and in tents to keep kids engaged and active.

Former primary school teacher Marion Robbie says she hopes the parks will serve everyone’s needs.

“We are a multigenerational community with a diverse age range and family dynamics. We want it to suit all of our needs so I can enjoy it, and the children can enjoy it. Also we must think of safety.”

Robbie said she is also concerned about parking and “wouldn’t be very happy” if park users were constantly parking along the residential streets.

“Not only is it a danger because it is a busy street already, but also an eyesore.”

El-Raheb said parking is a strong concern residents had and one which the Town will have to address during the developmental phase.

Resident Barb Rybiak questioned El-Raheb about the safety of the materials that will be used in each of the playground’s key features, maintenance and accessibility.

El-Raheb asserted that the playgrounds follow Canadian Safety Association guidelines and the playground components used to build the parks are environmentally-friendly. With accessibility, Bienenstock worked with the Rick Hansen Foundation to build guidelines on creating accessible-friendly spaces for all ages and capacities.

After the parks have been built, El-Raheb said the Town would be provided with a detailed maintenance guide and training on upkeep, including plant and equipment care. He added that the parks are created to reduce a maintenance footprint.

“I like open spaces,” said Rybiak. “If it blends into the natural surroundings and is accessible for all generations, I’m all for it.”

Mike Kennedy and his family are new residents to Pelham. “We are really excited to be here. Ashton would really like to see walking blocks like ones at a park in St. Catharines, while Bowden would like to see a baseball field, along with monkey bars and slides. It would be nice to see traditional [elements] but also a concept outside the box, which I see is what they are trying to do here.”

El-Raheb explained to residents that not all of the designated space would be filled, as there are other factors such as parking, distance between the roadway and park and land factors that need to be incorporated and “honoured.”

Three members from the incoming Town Council attended—Councillors-elect John Wink, Bill Hildebrandt, and Mike Ciofi—as well as Regional Councillor-elect Diana Huson, and Mayor-elect Marvin Junkin.