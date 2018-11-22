2018 Legion literary and poster contest winners

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 wrapped up its annual Poppy Campaign by announcing the winners of this year’s poetry and poster submissions.

Youth from Welland and Pelham submitted poems and artwork depicting what Remembrance Day meant to them.

Poppy Campaign Chair Jim Garner said, “Participating in Remembrance Day activities and related events are ways of appreciating and developing a greater understanding of both contributions and sacrifices our veterans have made and will continue to make.”

“Students, your participation in this year’s contest contributes to enhancing that greater understanding and for that, we express and extend our sincerest gratitude.”

Branch Director Jacqueline Schwenker said it was a “very difficult task” judging all the students’ submissions.

“We are extremely appreciative of everyone’s work. We believe it honours all our veterans in a most appropriate way.”

World War II veteran and Legion member Jim Summersides, President Toni McKelvie, and Schwenker presented the students with their awards.

For the Remembrance-themed literary contest, there were four participants judged at the Junior and Intermediate categories. First place honours went to Grace Conley and Evan Gennings in their respective categories. Sidney Wilson placed second, while Isabelle Henson placed third.

The poster contest had 97 participants at all levels, Primary, Junior, Intermediate and Senior. The posters are students’ reflection of Remembrance with a Canadian theme that encompassed flags, coat of arms, symbolic birds, flowers or animals along with Canadian historical and current military dress.

First place recipients in the poster contest were Kayleigh Bain Gillies, Taylor Colborne, Zoe Falardeau, Alexander Kuczera, Zachary McIntyre, Audrey Pennykoski, and Daniel Rouillard.

Second place poster submission honours were distributed to Lilly Cheel, Janna Paquin, Kayleigh Scholman, and Cole Tresham.

Third place poster award recipients were Natalija Bobic, Nicolas Dechamps, Nathan Freure and Laura Tremeer.

The first place winners will advance to the provincial competition. If successful, at the provincial level they advance to the national judging held in Ottawa.